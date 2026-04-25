David Bowie’s Manhattan Condo Is on the Market

It has been a decade since the death of David Bowie, and yet his impact on music — and on culture, full stop — is still being hotly debated. A new anthology, Blackstar Rising and the Purple Reign, explores the posthumous legacies of both Bowie and Prince, and several retrospectives on Bowie’s final album Blackstar appeared earlier this year. And now, a very different part of his legacy is available for someone with seven figures’ worth of cash on hand: the condo on Central Park South that Bowie called home for 10 years.



As Michelle Cohen reports at 6sqft, the residence where Bowie and his wife Iman lived is now on the market. It’s an apartment located within the J.W. Marriott Essex House, a building known for its Art Deco architecture and its distinctive sign, which has been open to the public since 1931. This particular condo also features excellent views of Central Park, which is an excellent amenity in its own right.



Bowie’s former home has an asking price of $4.95 million. That’s quite a bit less than it was listed at when it was previously on the market in 2017. Then again, the buyer that year had one very enticing incentive: a piano previously owned by Bowie was also part of the sale.

In a 2003 essay for New York, Bowie wrote about his experience of living in New York City. “I’m here most of the year now,” he wrote. “I leave only if work demands it. (I’ve read the rumors about how I have houses elsewhere, but this is it.) I am not a secretive guy, but I am quite private. I live as a citizen pure and simple.” Looking at this apartment, it’s easy to see how he did it.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »