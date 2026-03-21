Wellness > Mental Health

A New Study Expands What We Know About Stress and Eczema

Could it lead to less severe eczema down the line?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 21, 2026 5:42 pm EDT
Hands with dry skin on palms
A recent study could help better understand eczema.
Alexander Grey/Unsplash

According to statistics from the National Eczema Foundation, around 10% of the U.S. adult population is living with eczema. Eczema can take several different forms, including atopic dermatitis; this condition can sometimes flare up at inopportune moments, leaving affected people with inflamed or infected skin. Now, the results of a recently-published study have given experts a new window into one key aspect of eczema: its connection to stress.

This week, Science published a paper that offered a deeper look into the relationship between stress and skin inflammation. The researchers found that there was “a specific association between stress-induced eosinophilia and skin inflammation severity in [atopic dermatitis] patients.”

If you’re reading this and wondering what eosinophilia is, here’s a quick overview: the term is used to describe a situation where the body produces an abundance of a certain type of white blood cells. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a number of different conditions can lead to eosinophilia, including blood cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and vasculitis.

The researchers behind the paper published in Science suggest that activity in a certain group of neurons may be responsible for the connection between moments of stress and heightened eczema. As a result, the authors also suggest that targeting these neurons may work to reduce the impact of the aforementioned eczema.

The Best Men’s Exfoliators to Refresh Your Skin for Spring
The Best Men’s Exfoliators to Refresh Your Skin for Spring
 Shed dead skin and get ready for the glow-up

Writing at Nature, Miryam Naddaf explored how this group of scientists came up with these results — and where these findings might lead. One important caveat here is that the research involved both data from people living with eczema and research carried out with mice. Presumably, the next step involves more research on human subjects — but this makes for an compelling beginning to a new line of inquiry.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A man with lotion on his face.
Do You, a Man, Have a Winter-Appropriate Skincare Routine?
Figurines of ancient soldiers fighting.
Always Angry? How Pent-Up Fury Sabotages the Body.
Stressed man on laptop
Experts Emphasize Focusing on Stress, Not Cortisol Levels
Balmonds Skin Salvation 100% natural moisturizing balm on a green background
This Multi-Use Moisturizing Balm Is a Distressed Skin Savior

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background
The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders
A collage of shorts
Take It From a Woman: Your Khaki Shorts Have Got to Go
A pair of skaters doing tricks in a park.
Why Sucking at Your Hobby Could Be a Secret Weapon
Parmigiani Fleurier L’Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse
The Best Minute Repeaters and Chiming Watches
Bar Snack Guinness Eggnog cocktail in blue paper cup
Spice Bags, Twisted Tea and the Undeniable Lure of America’s Best Bar
Is this really necessary?
Is Using Airplane Mode on Flights Still Necessary?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Hands with dry skin on palms

A New Study Expands What We Know About Stress and Eczema

A triptych of Landon Donovan running with a soccer ball, holding his head in his hands, and celebrating with the American flag.

Landon Donovan Is an Open Book

Two photos of a wand vibrator

This ‘60s-Era Sex Toy Is the Only One You Need

You'll find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials.

Get Lucky: Lovehoney Is Throwing a One-Day-Only Sale

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?