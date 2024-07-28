Wellness > Longevity

Blood Test Shows Impressive Accuracy in Detecting Alzheimer’s Disease

The results of a recent study are encouraging

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 28, 2024 10:51 pm
Blood test
A recent study suggests a new way to test for Alzheimer's disease.
Getty Images

The process of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease in a patient has a number of components. There are some conditions that can be diagnosed after analyzing the results of one test; Alzheimer’s is not one of them — at least, not yet. But if the results of a paper published this week in JAMA suggests, a blood test might soon be able to offer some clarity to people wondering if they have the disease in question.

The study’s authors found that a blood test “had high diagnostic accuracy for identifying Alzheimer disease among individuals with cognitive symptoms in primary and secondary care” — showing more accuracy (91%), in fact, than the judgments of both primary care doctors (61%) and dementia specialists (73%). There’s one caveat there; as the New York Times reports, those figures were based on specialists’ and doctors’ judgments that did not factor in the results of spinal taps or PET scans.

As the researchers pointed out in the JAMA paper, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease is frequently misdiagnosed, hence the interest in discovering a more reliable and concise way of detecting it. That said, the paper’s lead author Oskar Hansson stressed that this method of testing should only be used in patients already showing evidence of cognitive decline.

“If you would detect Alzheimer’s disease pathology in the person without cognitive impairment, there’s no therapies to offer,” Dr. Hansson told the Times.

Another Alzheimer’s Drug Just Passed a Crucial Milestone
Another Alzheimer’s Drug Just Passed a Crucial Milestone
 An FDA advisory panel unanimously endorsed Eli Lilly’s donanemab

The results from the JAMA study are promising, but they don’t necessarily herald an imminent change in Alzheimer’s diagnostics. Writing at the Associated Press, Lauran Neergaard noted that several pharmaceutical companies are working to develop blood tests and seek FDA approval for them. We haven’t reached that point in medical history yet — but it does appear to be coming into focus.

More Like This

Brain scan
Study Links Alzheimer’s Cases to Growth Hormone From Cadavers
Brain illustration
Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer’s?
Scientist working in lab
Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
Bed
New Study Ties Sleep Apnea to a Higher Risk for Dementia

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features a split rear window design
Chevy’s Mind-Boggling ZR1 Has a Feature Not Seen on a Corvette Since 1963
Four places to visit outside of the big three
Don’t Miss These Incredible Overlooked Destinations in Japan
A dolphin leaping in the air next to two other dolphins. Taken by Rolf Hicker of Vancouver Island Photo Tours, one of the best tour operators for seeing wild dolphins.
The 7 Best Places in the World to See Wild Dolphins

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Blood test

Blood Test Shows Impressive Accuracy in Detecting Alzheimer's Disease

Deer

What Can Animals Tell Us About How We Age?

A cartoon graphic of a miracle drug. Today, we're taking a close look at the placebo effect and how more scientists are convinced of its power.

Who’s Afraid of the Placebo Effect?

An image of photographer, filmmaker and mountaineer Cory Richards, with the Himalayas in the background.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours