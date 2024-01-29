Wellness > Longevity

Study Links Alzheimer’s Cases to Growth Hormone From Cadavers

This builds on earlier studies exploring the same point in medical history

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 29, 2024 5:48 pm
Brain scan
A new study expands what we know about Alzheimer's disease.
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

For several decades in the 20th century, people in need of human growth hormone had one way to get it: cadavers. This came to an end in 1985, following the unsettling discovery that one of the cadavers involved had a case of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease — leading to 26 deaths.

Unfortunately, the legacy of HGH taken from human cadavers doesn’t end there. The journal Nature reports that scientists have discovered evidence that some of the people given HGH from cadavers showed symptoms of dementia — along with deposits of amyloid-beta in the brain, which is generally associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

These findings don’t mean that there’s now a contagious form of Alzheimer’s — but it does serve as a warning to medical professionals that additional caution may be required under certain circumstances. The study‘s authors write that “there is no suggestion that [amyloid-beta] can be transmitted between individuals in activities of daily life.” Instead, they point out that “its recognition emphasizes the need to review measures to prevent accidental transmissions via other medical and surgical procedures.”

This isn’t the first time that a connection between HGH from cadavers and Alzheimer’s disease has been made. The authors of a study published in Nature in 2015 reviewed the autopsies of eight of the people who died from CJD after being treated with HGH from cadavers. The scientists found that, as Nature‘s Alison Abbott wrote, “[s]ix of the brains, in addition to the damage caused by CJD, harboured the tell-tale amyloid pathology that is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Decades-Long Brain Study Offers New Details on Dementia Risk
Decades-Long Brain Study Offers New Details on Dementia Risk
 Turns out a combination of proteins might play a role

Nature‘s analysis of the study notes the relatively small sample size involved. Between that and the fact that HGH from cadavers hasn’t been used in humans for nearly 40 years, the specific issue involved isn’t necessarily an ongoing concern. But if these new findings can expand our knowledge of Alzheimer’s disease, it could lead to medical advances in the near future.

More Like This

Bed
New Study Ties Sleep Apnea to a Higher Risk for Dementia
Brain illustration
Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer’s?
Blood test
A New Blood Test Could Help Detect Alzheimer’s Disease
Brain scan
FDA Advisory Committee Indicates Support for Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
The Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
a collage of grooming products on white marble background
Now’s the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Grooming Routine

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Brain scan

Study Links Alzheimer's Cases to Growth Hormone From Cadavers

Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background

The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

An image of men crawling through mud under live wires during a Tough Mudder event. We take a look at what happened to the king of obstacle course races.

What on Earth Happened to Tough Mudder?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.