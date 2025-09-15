Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Make Room for Whimsy with Jonathan Adler’s Fall Furniture Sale

The Jonathan Adler sale is offering 30% off furniture, rugs and lighting

By Shelby Slauer
September 15, 2025 11:35 am EDT
Jonathan adler lifestyle image of decorated home
Your home could always use a little more pizzazz.
When a new season rolls around, the desire to change up something in your life often comes with it. For me right now, that means wanting to add some fun new pieces to my apartment. (I’m currently in the market for a side table, throw pillows and a rug.) Is this necessary? Probably not, but that’s no fun. And fun, personality-filled pieces are what I’m looking for. One of my favorite brands for this purpose is Jonathan Adler.

If you’re not familiar with Jonathan Adler, he’s known for bringing the biggest trends in design to life through furniture and home goods. His latest collection is full of whimsy — he experiments with pattern play in the form of trays and vases, high contrast in throw pillows and even nature-inspired pieces like this mushroom throw.

The best part about a new collection is the incredible sale that precludes it. As such, Jonathan Adler is currently hosting a Fall Furniture Event, with 30% off furniture, lighting and rugs, as well as an additional 65% off markdowns with code MAKEROOM.

If you’ve been in the market to spice up your home decor or find some new forever pieces, we couldn’t recommend Jonathan Adler enough. Below, a few of our favorite picks from the sale:

Jonathan Adler Le Dinnerware Four-Piece Dinner Set
Buy Here : $82 $65
Jonathan Adler Sunset Sofa
Buy Here : $3800 $2660
Jonathan Adler Bond 64″ Credenza
Buy Here : $4100 $2870
Jonathan Adler Buenos Aires Drinks Table
Buy Here : $900 $630
Jonathan Adler Serpentine Chaise
Buy Here : $3500 $2450

