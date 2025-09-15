Make Room for Whimsy with Jonathan Adler’s Fall Furniture Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When a new season rolls around, the desire to change up something in your life often comes with it. For me right now, that means wanting to add some fun new pieces to my apartment. (I’m currently in the market for a side table, throw pillows and a rug.) Is this necessary? Probably not, but that’s no fun. And fun, personality-filled pieces are what I’m looking for. One of my favorite brands for this purpose is Jonathan Adler.

If you’re not familiar with Jonathan Adler, he’s known for bringing the biggest trends in design to life through furniture and home goods. His latest collection is full of whimsy — he experiments with pattern play in the form of trays and vases, high contrast in throw pillows and even nature-inspired pieces like this mushroom throw.

The best part about a new collection is the incredible sale that precludes it. As such, Jonathan Adler is currently hosting a Fall Furniture Event, with 30% off furniture, lighting and rugs, as well as an additional 65% off markdowns with code MAKEROOM.

If you’ve been in the market to spice up your home decor or find some new forever pieces, we couldn’t recommend Jonathan Adler enough. Below, a few of our favorite picks from the sale: