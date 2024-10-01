NotebookLM Turns Your Research Into an Engaging Podcast

Was the secret to great AI simply making it into a podcast? NotebookLM, now available in an “experimental” format from Google Labs, is first and foremost a research assistant. You upload documents, and the AI can answer questions, surface insights or turn the information into an easy-to-read FAQ or briefing, all powered by Google’s Gemini AI model. It should be noted that NotebookLM only works with the information you give it, not the larger web, but you can pretty much upload anything (documents, web links, Google Slides, etc.). The AI will also provide citations in its answers if you ask it questions.

All well and good, but it’s a less publicized feature that’s catching on. Called Audio Overviews, this feature allows users to create podcasts with natural-sounding AI hosts that’ll summarize everything you uploaded.

If you click on the Notebook guide and then Generate, your information upload becomes a two-person podcast with one male and one female host, talking in English. “It’s important to remember that these generated discussions are not a comprehensive or objective view of a topic, but simply a reflection of the sources that you’ve uploaded,” says Bio Wang, a product manager at Google Labs.

Even with that official warning, early reviews from the tech community have been fairly positive. “The way the two voices engage with each other and elaborate about the content with scoffs, tiny ums and laughter is so natural and human-like, it’ll make you question reality,” marvels Amanda Caswell at Tom’s Guide. The AI newsletter Ben’s Bites hailed NotebookLM as “gripping, with realistic voices and banter.” Meanwhile, The Verge called the audio results “a bit uncanny” while noting a few errors (the AI hosts randomly spelling out words and phrases) and concerns, including the unnerving thought that the “jokey” tone of the AI hosts might be off-putting if they’re talking about serious topics.

Still, for people who learn better by listening — or podcast obsessives — NotebookLM might be an easy and free way to turn a heavy amount of research into a short and engaging explainer you can listen to during a walk.