What is 2026’s hottest social media trend for teenagers? Based on the actions of a number of governments around the world, the answer is, well, banning social media for teenagers. Countries like Australia, France and Greece have taken steps to regulate the use of social media for people below a certain age. And now, Austria may be joining them, restricting access to social media apps for anyone under the age of 14.



According to an announcement from Austria’s government, now that the age limit has been set, the nation’s lawmakers will work out the specifics of the law regulating social media use for minors. The government expects the law to be ready by the end of June.



What is the reasoning behind implementing such a ban? “On social media platforms, [children] are confronted with unrealistic beauty ideals, glorification of violence, misinformation, and manipulation, while multi-billion-dollar corporations fail to live up to their responsibilities, serve only profit interests, and gamble with the well-being and thus the future of our children — click after click, like after like,” said Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler in a statement (via Google Translate). “As the Federal Government, we are intervening and putting an end to this: with clear rules for platforms, by strengthening media literacy, and by implementing age restrictions for social media.”



Austria’s government does not see the ban as a universal fix for the issues Babler cited. Instead, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr revealed plans to increase media literacy among the nation’s kids. “[W]e are strengthening media literacy in all schools and introducing the new subject ‘Media and Democracy’ in upper secondary schools. Furthermore, we are strengthening school autonomy and expanding the existing computer science subject to include artificial intelligence,” Wiederkehr said.

Even in countries that are not contemplating outright social media bans for kids, legal actions are in the works that could have a similar effect. This month, juries in California and New Mexico ruled against Meta and Google; as Center for Humane Technology founder Aza Raskin, who testified in the New Mexico trial, explained, New Mexico’s government investigated precisely what teens would see on Meta-owned services like Instagram and Facebook.



“[E]ssentially what the New Mexico Attorney General did was a kind of undercover operation where they created fake profiles of underage users, and then saw what experience they had on the platform,” Raskin explained. “And what they found was that these underage users were immediately flooded with really horrific inappropriate exploitation, and abuse stuff, like sexual grooming, that kind of thing.” Whether it comes in the form of new laws or judicial verdicts, it does feel like change in the air — but whether that impact will suffice remains to be seen.

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