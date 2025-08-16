Culture > Music

Neil Young’s Facebook and Instagram Pages Go Silent to Protest AI Chatbots

It isn't the first time he's had issues with Meta

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 16, 2025 1:02 pm EDT
Neil Young playing guitar
Neil Young performs during the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour at Grand Park on April 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you’ve been relying on Neil Young’s official Facebook or Instagram presences to stay abreast of the rock mainstay’s activities, you might need to find a new source for your information. As of August 14, Young’s presences on the social networks in question have called it a day, with the decision prompted by Facebook parent company Meta’s controversial AI chatbots.

“At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,” a message on Young’s official Facebook page declared. “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.” Young’s official Instagram page featured a similar message.

Earlier this year, a Wall Street Journal investigation showed Meta’s chatbots engaging in wildly inappropriate conversations with users identified as minors. Young’s announcement came in the wake of a blockbuster Reuters investigation that revealed the guidelines Meta used for its chatbots — including some that permitted inappropriate conversations with minors. (Meta told Reuters that it has since updated its policies to deem such interactions as unacceptable.)

In an analysis of Meta’s policies for Intelligencer, Josh Herrman pointed out that “Meta’s handling of young users has been controversial for nearly as long as the company has existed, tracking with broader concerns of the time.” This is also not the first time Young has taken umbrage to the company’s policies. As Stereogum’s Tom Breihan noted, he also protested Facebook over concerns about its politics.

Young has been willing to use his presence on tech platforms as a way of protesting those platforms’ decisions. He prominently left Spotify in 2022 over concerns over vaccine misinformation. He returned there last year, then pulled his music from the service again this year. Though in this case, he seems to be part of a larger movement.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

