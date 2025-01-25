Last year, we reported that Zero Bond was exploring opening a new space in the Hamptons — the prospect of which left some area residents concerned about an influx of noise and late-night revelry. Later that same year, that experiment reached its end with the space changing hands. Now, the hotel at the center of the controversy has a new mission — and it’s one that might make recent visitors to Florida feel enthusiastic.



As Leigh Nordstrom reports at Women’s Wear Daily, the owners of Palm Beach’s historic Colony Hotel are the new owners of East Hampton’s The Hedges Inn. According to Nordstrom’s reporting, Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall have acquired the space and plan to have it open for guests this summer, with more work on the building scheduled once that season ends.



According to the building’s new owners, they saw parallels between their space in Florida and this one in the Hamptons. “In a lot of ways, it reminded me of The Colony and its prominent position right in the village,” Sarah Wetenhall told Women’s Wear Daily. “There are a lot of similarities.”



She went on to say that their plans involved “[making] it the very best version of what it already is.”

What else can visitors to The Hedges Inn expect in the near future? For one thing, a restaurant open to the public. For another, a very unexpected after-hours activity. According to Curbed’s Adriane Quinlan, the hotel will feature trivia competitons as its nighttime activity of choice.