Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Could Marriott Debut a New Hotel Chain?

The company has made some interesting trademark filings

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 23, 2026 3:38 am EDT
Marriott signage atop a hotel
Outside the Bonn Marriott hotel.
Jonathan Kemper/Unsplash

What does it mean when a hospitality giant debuts a new brand? The last few months have seen a few examples. Late last year, Hilton announced the Outset Collection, a wide-ranging group of spaces that included both a prime Chicago address and a hotel with close proximity to multiple national parks. Hilton, meanwhile, announced the Select by Hilton program last week, which kicked off with a partnership with Yotel.

Is Marriott about to be the next company in the space to branch into something new? That’s what Skift’s Sean O’Neill recently looked into with an exploration of the company’s trademark filings. What O’Neill turned up could be evidence of a new Marriott venture — or simply a name the company is looking to lock down for the forseeable future.

That name? Matter Hotels. As O’Neill reports, Marriott has taken a number of steps to secure that name, including a trademark filing in the U.S. along with multiple domain name registrations, all since earlier this month. Skift’s reporting also shows at least one case of a much earlier filing: a trademark registration made in Jamaica in the fall of last year.

One Year Later, Marriott’s Partnership With Sonder Is Over
One Year Later, Marriott’s Partnership With Sonder Is Over
 A hospitality deal ends abruptly

Later in the article, O’Neill explores some options for what Marriott might be planning, if all of these filings are indeed a precursor to an announcement of a new brand in Marriott’s corporate hierarchy. There’s also another trend that this links up with: O’Neill writes that adding a new brand in a hospitality space that Marriott isn’t already present in could serve as “another on-ramp into its loyalty ecosystem.” It’s worth keeping an eye on as the year progresses.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Asher Adams Hotel
Marriott’s Newest Hotel Is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station
Man outside a Yotel building
What’s Next for Hilton? A Yotel Partnership, For Starters.
Rendering of Aman Niseko
Inside the Appeal of Aman’s Japanese Hotels
Treehouse Hotel Manchester lobby
Treehouse Hotels Opens First Manchester Location

Culture
Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background
The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders
A collage of shorts
Take It From a Woman: Your Khaki Shorts Have Got to Go
A pair of skaters doing tricks in a park.
Why Sucking at Your Hobby Could Be a Secret Weapon
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: AirPod Maxes, Le Creuset and Birkenstocks
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Dumbbells to Harrington Jackets: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Red Wing Apparel
Red Wing Boots Are Legendary. Their New Work Apparel Aims to Be, Too.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Marriott signage atop a hotel

Could Marriott Debut a New Hotel Chain?

Plate with United and Chef's Table logos

United Teams With Chef's Table to Expand Its Business Class Menu

Exterior of a Hyatt Select hotel

Report: Hyatt Considering New Tier for Loyalty Program

Man outside a Yotel building

What's Next for Hilton? A Yotel Partnership, For Starters.

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?