9 Moisturizers to Hydrate and Protect Your Face This Fall

Moisturizing should be a year-round habit, but as the seasons change so should our approach to grooming, as we highlighted in our fall skincare guide. Over the summer, we helped you find the best lightweight moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated in the heat. Now, as fall and winter bring cooler temps, whipping winds and drier air, it’s time to switch to richer, more nourishing and protective formulas.

“As temperatures drop, so do humidity levels, leading to drier air that can strip your skin’s moisture barrier,” explains Ian Michael Crumm, celebrity esthetician and skincare expert. “Winter moisturizers should be richer and more hydrating than their summer counterparts, providing deeper nourishment and better protection against harsh conditions.”

Cool-weather moisturizers need to do more than just hydrate — they should seal, soothe irritation and fortify your skin’s protective barrier. As Crumm notes, “Heavier creams provide a protective layer that locks in moisture, preventing water loss from evaporation.” These creams act like a shield, trapping moisture to combat the effects of dry indoor heating and freezing outdoor air. This process, called transepidermal water loss (TEWL), happens more frequently in winter, meaning you’ll want to find a moisturizer with the right ingredients. Ian recommends “hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to attract and retain moisture while strengthening the skin’s barrier.” He also suggests nourishing oils like jojoba or argan, along with aloe or shea butter, for additional hydration and essential fatty acids to help soothe and repair dry skin. Nighttime application offers the best opportunity for these rich creams to work their magic, allowing your skin to repair, rebuild and restore moisture while you sleep.

And don’t let the shorter days fool you — SPF is still important in your daytime moisturizer, especially if you’re spending time outdoors. UV rays can sneak through clouds and even bounce off snow, so using a broad-spectrum SPF will protect your skin all year.

As Crumm reminds us, “SPF is still crucial in fall and winter, maintaining overall skin health throughout the year.” To help you choose the right hydrator, we’ve rounded up nine moisturizers built for colder seasons — whether daytime or night — ensuring your face gets the care it needs.

The Everyday-All Day Hydrators

Don’t let the name fool you — you can apply this rich face cream anytime. Thanks to its ultra-nourishing formula, you can feel the hydration kick in from the moment you lather it on. The inclusion vitamins A, C and E and essential fatty acids offer powerful antioxidant benefits. Calendula, sea buckthorn and black currant smooth fine lines and firm skin. This cream provides deep hydration, absorbs quickly and has a thicker consistency.

We’re big fans of all things Blu Atlas, and their daily moisturizer is a winter must-have. The first thing you’ll notice is the texture: it’s much thicker than most moisturizers, almost like applying a protective shield to your face. This stuff hydrates deeply with mango seed butter, brightens and fights fine lines with vitamin C, soothes dry skin with seaweed extract, and ascorbic acid helps protect the skin barrier. In short, it’s a winter moisturizing MVP.

La Roche-Posay knows moisturizers, and this dermatologist-approved formula is built for hydration and protection in the cooler months. Its double-action formula repairs the skin barrier before providing a shield against the elements, and its more mid-weight texture is excellent for all skin types. It’s got all the good stuff, but ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin (proven scientific ingredients) do the heavy lifting.

Baxter of California’s Oil Free Moisturizer is perfect for guys with oily or combination skin who need serious hydration without the greasy finish. Its thicker consistency locks in moisture and absorbs quickly, delivering nourishment without the shine. Packed with soothing ingredients like vitamin E, green tea extract and chamomile, it protects and evens your skin tone, while glycerin and aloe vera nourish.

The Overnight Repair Crew

This overnight cream from Kiehl’s delivers hydration and rejuvenation with science to back it up. The botanical-rich formula, infused with omega-3 and 6 fatty acids, promises visibly smoother skin with continued use. The real standout here? Its whipped, cream-like texture feels incredibly luxurious. You’ll wake up to skin that looks and feels refreshed, hydrated and revitalized.

Based on our profile of Malin+Goetz, it’s clear their team puts serious research into anything they produce, and their most advanced cream is no exception. This hydrating and nourishing formula uses a nutrient-rich lipid complex to restore moisture, while acmella flower and evodia fruit tone the skin, as cold winds can trigger redness. Apply it at night to combat dryness, support skin repair and tackle anti-aging head-on.

First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is a mega-rich lotion that strengthens your skin’s barrier in just a few days. Formulated for sensitive skin, it accelerates renewal and helps treat eczema thanks to its use of colloidal oatmeal. Shea butter delivers deep moisture and protection, while allantoin calms and soothes irritated skin. Apply this substantial cream before bed and let it work its magic overnight.

Best Moisturizers With SPF

CeraVe has a lotion for every skin type and season, but this AM moisturizer with SPF 30 (while okay year-round) gives extra hydration in the cooler months. Like all their lotions, it’s packed with ceramides to help restore and maintain your skin’s barrier, plus niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for a moisture boost. With broad-spectrum SPF 30, it’s not just a daily hydrator — it’s your go-to for sun protection, even on those shorter days.

This oil-free moisturizer from specialized grooming stalwarts Jack Black may be lightweight, but it still delivers serious hydration and protection. Its multifunctional formula uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for moisture, while a mineral SPF 30 shields your skin from the winter sun. Plus, it’s packed with a powerful antioxidant blend of cranberry, rosemary and green tea to fight free radicals and reinforce your skin’s barrier.