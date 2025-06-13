Products of the Week: Whiskey, Slides and Tudor Watches

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Fresh new slides from Norda Running drop, a refreshing pack of Yuzu-Ade is released and Lululemon puts out a trail shoe.
Norda 008 Slides
The foot is held together by 57 different ligaments — and running over roots and rocks puts a lot of stress on that connective tissue. So it’s only fitting that Norda, the best trail running brand out there, is now making a premium recovery slide. The 008 hugs your arches with a foamy footbed and is meant to promote recovery — or at the very least, help you take a load off. We like the pair in Sage. Order a half-size up.
Stitzel-Weller Reserve Series
The legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery, which started on Derby Day in 1935, just launched Stitzel Reserve, a new series of rare, distillery-exclusive whiskey releases. The series starts with Stitzel Reserve 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (61.7% ABV), crafted from nine “exceptional” barrels aging in Stitzel-Weller Distillery’s warehouses, yielding only 191 bottles. We weren’t able to try this (yet), but the brand suggests notes of cracked leather, saddle oil and burnt sugar.
Cubitts Ampton Bold Sunglasses
Always losing your glasses? No longer. Brooklyn-based Adsum just dropped a heater pair of re-engineered Ampton Bold shades in partnership with British eyewear label Cubitts; the construction is amazing and the sunglasses come standard with UV400 Zeiss lenses, but the real tentpole feature is a built-in neck cord to keep the sunnies attached to your person.
Lululemon Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe
First yoga, then athleisure, then running, then tennis. Lululemon has a solid track record when it comes to moving into new spaces, which is the main reason we actually believe the rave reviews about their latest innovation, a highly technical trail shoe, of all things. The Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe differs wildly from Lulu’s past forays into footwear — while the toe bumper, dual-density midsole and multi-directional lugs are pretty standard for a classic trail shoe, a unique knit upper and overlay system is very much not. Paired with a short-ish 7.5” drop, it presumably should make for a…well, a wild ride.
Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue”
One week out from the official start of summer and Tudor drops the unofficial watch of summer: the
Tiffany “Lagoon Blue” Tudor Black Bay 54. It’s got everything you could want in a seasonal piece: It’s a diver, and that 200 meters of water resistance means it can stay on in ocean or pool; the case hits the modern sweet spot of 37mm, smaller than the standard Black Bay models (41mm) and Black Bay 58 (39mm); and the sand-textured, ice-blue dial evokes just the right amount of gaiety. Toss it on Tudor’s five-link bracelet — oh, it already is? Fantastic — and you really don’t have to wear anything else until Labor Day.
Yuzuco Sparkling Yuzu-Ade
We needed a new refreshing drink for the summer, and this is it. Yuzuco has released a sparkling Yuzu-Ade, and we’re going to be sipping it all season long. By the beach, on the commute, on the patio — you name it. Plus you can get a 12-pack for $45 — that’s a pretty good deal to us.
