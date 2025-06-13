Products of the Week: Whiskey, Slides and Tudor Watches

One week out from the official start of summer and Tudor drops the unofficial watch of summer: the Tiffany “Lagoon Blue” Tudor Black Bay 54. It’s got everything you could want in a seasonal piece: It’s a diver, and that 200 meters of water resistance means it can stay on in ocean or pool; the case hits the modern sweet spot of 37mm, smaller than the standard Black Bay models (41mm) and Black Bay 58 (39mm); and the sand-textured, ice-blue dial evokes just the right amount of gaiety. Toss it on Tudor’s five-link bracelet — oh, it already is? Fantastic — and you really don’t have to wear anything else until Labor Day.