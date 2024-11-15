Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
November 15, 2024 1:19 pm
From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Danner, The James Brand, Leica, Seelbach's, J.Press

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A stunning watch drop forged by The James Brand and Timex, lovely loafers from J.Press and a compact Leica camera you’ll want to check out.

J.Press X Sebago Loafer
J.Press X Sebago Loafer
buy here: $355

And just when you thought the penny loafer couldn’t get any preppier. Ivy boyz, rejoice — Sebago has teamed up with iconic trad retailer J.Press for a pair of poppy, repp-stripped footwear and knits so collegiate you actually earn acceptance into Yale with your purchase. (Okay, not really, but a man can dream, right?) The loafers are the standout item by far — the beefroll stitching and decorative finish across the penny slot and footbed, they’re the perfect cap off to any navy blazer-approved fit.

Leica Cine Play 1
Leica Cine Play 1
buy here: $3795

The camera and lens perfectionists at Leica entered the home cinema market in 2023 with the release of the Cine 1, a laser TV setup with a current entry price of $9,000. The new Cine Play 1 adds a compact projector to the lineup, with plug-and-play functionality that’s as easy to use as something from Anker, but with Leica’s no-compromise attention to detail and performance. There’s a lot to delve into here, but the specs that stand out to us include the triple RGB laser technology that enables a 4K image from 65 inches up to 300 inches, the DTS Virtual:X surround sound and the ability to stream directly from the internet-connected projector (the remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+). Oh, and it’s gorgeous. Of course.

The James Brand x Timex Automatic Watch
The James Brand x Timex Automatic Watch
buy here: $749

This titanium-cased wonder from the James Brand and Timex is essentially a budget GMT that, thanks to the EDC company’s deft design hand, feels like a watch worth twice its price. Instead of overloading the watch with double branding, the James Brand opted to keep the emerald dial super clean with their geometric logo balancing out the Timex name up top — the circle in place of “24” on the unidirectional rotating bezel and the lime green dot on the reflector ring are two other in-the-know nods to their brand. The Miyota 9075 movement is a “true” automatic GMT movement, meaning you can adjust the hour hand independently from the minute hand. And the first grey/black version of this GMT, which was launched this summer, is totally sold out — so don’t sleep on this colorful release, which is limited to 750 pieces (250 less than the first model).

Madhappy & Danner Mountain Light Boots
Madhappy & Danner Mountain Light Boots
buy here: $440

Danner is the gold standard of boots. Madhappy is the gold standard of cool. Smash them both together, and you get…a hot pink hiking boot, apparently. Two collaborative versions of Danner’s iconic Mountain Light silo — featuring a hand-tooled suede upper and benchmark techs like Vibram Outsoles and GORE-TEX —liners are somehow still available after dropping last week, including an especially killer “punch” colorway. This is your cosmic sign to cop a pair before they disappear forever.

Bourbon De Luxe from Rolling Fork Spirits
Bourbon De Luxe from Rolling Fork Spirits
buy here: $65

Independent bottlers Rolling Fork earned its rep on aging good rums in unique and often great ex-whiskey barrels. Now, they’re actually producing a whiskey, and one that ties into co-founder Turner Wathen’s family background. Turns out Bourbon de Luxe was once in Watham’s family over a century ago and, through various company sales, was even a part of the Jim Beam portfolio until the early 2000s.  For the relaunch, the now independent brand is releasing an eight-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon in fairly limited quantities — only three barrels are available, or about 500+ bottles. Initial tasting notes suggest hints of caramel, vanilla, cream and orange peel. 

Absolut & Kahlúa Short n’ Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit
Absolut & Kahlúa Short n’ Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit
find yours here

That’s that me espresso. Literally. The famed pop singer of the summer, Sabrina Carpenter, has teamed up with Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa to bring you the very best at-home espresso martini kit. It comes with two bottles of Absolut and Kahlúa, a can of Owens Espresso Martini Mix and Miss Carpenters’ signature bowed coupe glass and kiss mark edible topper. We, for one, cannot wait to give this kit a go.

More Like This

Vuori Gift Guide
This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Vuori
Tom Beckbe waxed jacket
Tom Beckbe Introduces a Refined Breed of Waxed Jacket
Impossible Watch Company Time-Only; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding; Vacheron Constantin Tribute to Great Civilizations - Lion de Darius; Louis Erard Petite Second Malachite; Omega Constellation 41mm
The Best Stone-Dial Watches
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Foreo UFO 3 Mini
One of Our Favorite Gifts for Her Is $100 Off

$199$99

SmartGoggles
Therabody’s Smart Wearable Is $30 Off

$199$169

Great Jones Baking Mats
These Reusable Baking Mats Are a Total Game-Changer

$50$40

Hisense QD6
It’s About Time You Got a New 75″ TV

$700$450

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
Impossible Watch Company Time-Only; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding; Vacheron Constantin Tribute to Great Civilizations - Lion de Darius; Louis Erard Petite Second Malachite; Omega Constellation 41mm
The Best Stone-Dial Watches
The Kindred Motorworks Bronco Heritage Edition, a first-generation Ford Bronco that's been upgraded with modern performance, safety and reliability
What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.

Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.

reMarkable 2

Stuff We Swear By: Here’s Why We Love the reMarkable 2 Tablet for Notetaking

From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas

iPhones

Report: Apple Adds "Inactivity Reboot" Feature to iPhones

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear