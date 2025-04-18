Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Duck Umbrellas, Rugby Shirts and Squid Gin

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 18, 2025 10:24 am EDT
From Graza to Sperry, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A collab between Graza and Duckhead umbrellas drops, the best rugby shirt ever goes live and squid gin lands on our radar.

The Drizzle Umbrizzle Umbrella
The Drizzle Umbrizzle Umbrella

This umbrella is so cool, it’s actually making us wish for rain. Graza’s “Umbrizzle” umbrella is a collaboration with Original Duckhead, hence the happy wooden handle that’s shaped like, well, a duck head. Designed with a bright green and yellow print, it’s wind- and rain-resistant and compact enough to throw in a bag or large pocket. Staying dry never looked so fun.

buy here: $45
MacMillan Rugby Jersey
MacMillan Rugby Jersey

Best Made’s design ethos is self-explanatory, really — simply make the best version of the thing possible. So is their most recent pursuit, a rugby shirt, up to snuff? Let’s see — 10 oz, knit in the USA cotton construction is solid, as is the continuously sewn placket, and the detailing is spot-on (never overlook the underarm gusset). Seems pretty best to us, especially when you factor in the sub-$200 price tag.

buy here: $188
The James Brand Uncharted Collection
The James Brand Uncharted Collection

From their signature Carter pocket knife to smartly designed carabiners and clips, The James Brand is responsible for some of our favorite EDC on the market. Their latest drop, The Uncharted Collection, features seven of their best-selling styles in a steely “tidal blue” color, including the ultra-lightweight Redstone model. You can read more about the campaign here.

buy here: $29 – $279
Dr. Squid Gin
Dr. Squid Gin

Sometimes the name says it all. Crafted by the U.K. independent distillery Pocketful of Stones, Dr. Squid Gin — encased in a copper flask — utilizes real, sustainably sourced squid ink, along with sea buckthorn, eucalyptus, angelica root, blue pea flower and hibiscus (and, naturally, juniper). Obviously, there’s a salinity here but also plenty of citrus. Bonus: Add a little tonic and the black gin turns bright pink.

read more here
Sperry x Colour Plus Companie
Sperry x Colour Plus Companie

Woof! Sperry’s classic CVO’s take a new turn in this collab with Colour Plus Companie. The drop comes in time to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Circular Vamp Oxford, and we’re very excited. These shoes come in three classic colorways — each accompanied by different lace sets you can swap out to add your own flair. The black rubber toe caps add a je ne sais quoi to the shoe, making them some of the coolest ones we’ve seen this week.

buy here: $90
Schott x Ball and Buck Perfecto Leather Jacket
Schott x Ball and Buck Perfecto Leather Jacket

A true celebration of Made in USA manufacturing, Schott x Ball and Buck’s collab Perfecto Jacket is handcrafted in Schott’s New Jersey factory from a pebbled waxed cowhide and Die-punched “B&B” detailing that your great-grandkids (of whoever scores this at the thrift in 100 years) is really going to appreciate. That is, if you can even get one in the first place — the collab is limited to just 150 pieces, so hurry up.

Buy Here : $1298

