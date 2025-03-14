Kith x Columbia is back — and it looks like they brought a friend. The ongoing partnership between the NYC-based streetwear brand and the iconic Portland apparelers is introducing a third vision, this time from Japan, as South2 West8 joins the fray. The resulting capsule is a wild, ultra-function mosh of print-heavy, over-designed outdoor gear and garb, with all the signature silhouettes and zippers you could ask for. Everything is, of course, tri-branded and dressed down in specialty artwork. You can shop the collection now at Kith’s webstore.