Products of the Week: Rucking Packs, NASA Watches and a Crazy Kith Collab

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 14, 2025 7:22 am EDT
The best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: journalist and author Michael Easter collaborates with GORUCK on a series of packs, Unimatic and Massena Lab launch a “NASA Artemis” timepiece and Kith x Columbia returns, this time with South2 West8.

Unimatic x Massena Lab U1-SPG “NASA Artemis”
Unimatic x Massena Lab U1-SPG “NASA Artemis”

Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff and a very good watch on our hands. In collaboration with Italian watch brand Unimatic, Massena LAB just dropped a limited-edition homage to the Artemis missions in the form of a NASA-signed, self-winding 40mm Modello Uno U1-SPG timepiece. Painted in a ceramic-based, burnt orange Cerakote and limited to just 99 pieces, the stainless steel watch pays tribute to the space-age superfuturism of the ‘60s — in particular, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey served as the main inspiration. Unfortunately, it immediately sold out — good luck finding one on the secondary market.

Learn More : $1,295
Satisfy The Rocker
Satisfy The Rocker

The hottest new collab shoe is…not a collab at all? French running boutique Satisfy are notorious for dropping killer footwear with the likes of Hoka and Salomon, but the brand has announced that they’re setting out on their own for their latest silo. The Rocker, a multi-use runner shoe equipped with a Vibram TuneLug outsole, ripstop upper, and Satisfy’s own Euforia Super Foam, are set to make waves on trail and road alike. The sneaker hits shelves this summer. Stay speedy. 

Learn More
AWAY The Translucent Collection
AWAY The Translucent Collection

Following the buzzy drop of The White Lotus collection, Away is back with another attention-getter — The Translucent Collection. Touted as being “spring break-approved,” the limited-edition lineup comprises carry-ons, checked luggage and a variety of accessories, all available in a semi-opaque pink and a similarly semi-opaque green. (The collection also appears to include both hot pink and palm green options, though neither are translucent.) Admittedly, it does feel a bit like a late Wicked collab, but we’re into it nevertheless.

Shop Here
Kith & South2 West8 for Columbia Sportswear
Kith & South2 West8 for Columbia Sportswear

Kith x Columbia is back — and it looks like they brought a friend. The ongoing partnership between the NYC-based streetwear brand and the iconic Portland apparelers is introducing a third vision, this time from Japan, as South2 West8 joins the fray. The resulting capsule is a wild, ultra-function mosh of print-heavy, over-designed outdoor gear and garb, with all the signature silhouettes and zippers you could ask for. Everything is, of course, tri-branded and dressed down in specialty artwork. You can shop the collection now at Kith’s webstore.

Shop Here
GORUCK x Michael Easter 2% Collection
GORUCK x Michael Easter 2% Collection

2% more — that’s all best-selling author Michael Easter asks. Well, that, and for you to cop his all new two-piece bag capsule with GORUCK. The collection, sold exclusively through Huckberry, features a rugged daypack ($175) and oversized travel bag ($425), and is generally designed around the conceit of carrying stuff and getting shit done. The best way to get out there, if you ask us. Both styles are available to shop now.

Buy Here : $170 – $425

