Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 23, 2024 7:25 am
From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Palace, Ruggable, Craighill, Curious Elixirs

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New McIntosh Labs preamplifiers were released, a Gap x Palace collection dropped and Craighill graced us yet another new pocket knife.

McIntosh C55 and C2800 Preamplifiers
McIntosh C55 and C2800 Preamplifiers
Find a Dealer Here : $9,000

Just launched, the C55 Solid State Preamplifier and the C2800 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier sound as good as they look. The C55 features an 8-band analog equalizer to fine-tune music, along with a whopping 16 inputs (7 analog, 2 phono, 7 digital) and a dedicated subwoofer output. The C2800 utilizes vacuum tube circuitry and offers an audio experience devoid of noise or distortion. 

Palace x Gap Collection
Palace x Gap Collection
Shop the Collection

The lads at Palace just won’t quit. Hot off of a killer footy collab with fellow Brits Umbro, the tri-ferg label is back with another red-hot joint capsule, this time teaming up with Americana legends GAP for a skate-themed collection of baggy, very wearable adult (and kids, a first for the brand) joints. There are the expected tracksuits and co-branded hoodies, but an especially nice-looking rugby and a half-decent deck, too. Everything dropped online and in-store on March 22 at 11 a.m. EST. Grab what you still can.

Craighill Pocket Knife
Craighill Pocket Knife
Buy Here : $178

And the award for most creative EDC goes to…the Sidewinder! In conjunction with Chen Chen, the latest from designer Hunter Craighill’s eponymous label challenges the typical OTS design with an interlocking mechanical hilt that produces one of the most unique (and fun) sheathings we’ve ever seen. The 2.5” 12C27N steel blade is perfectly solid, but the real treat is in opening and closing the pocket-sized work of art. Take that, adult who told you not to play with knives!

Ruggable x Bridgerton Collab
Ruggable x Bridgerton Collab
Buy Here : $119 – $999

Some may argue that the regency era did one thing right, and that was attention to detail when it came to decorating a home. So if you are looking for a rug to emanate that kind of *umph* look no further because Ruggable, the machine-washable rug company, has partnered with the Bridgerton team to bring you highly detailed and decorative rugs. Note the new season of the period drama drops in part on May 16th so if you want to prioritize an immersive watching experience — you might want to snag a rug.

Le Creuset Sage Colorway Collection
Le Creuset Sage Colorway Collection
Buy Here : $32 – $456

We always geek out when Le Creuset launches a new colorway, and this collection is ready to freshen up spring kitchens everywhere. Somewhere between a light green and baby blue, Le Creuset Sage is perfect for adding to your collection or starting your enamel cookware journey from scratch — whether you’re in the market for a classic Dutch oven, cast-iron skillet or stoneware baker. Sage is available now at Sur la Table and Le Creuset.

Chica~Chida Peanut Butter Agave
Chica~Chida Peanut Butter Agave
Buy Here : $25

Crafted south of the border in Tequila, this sure-to-be-controversial product blends the essence of espadin agavee with allergen-free peanut butter extract and was created with input from Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports. “It’s peanut butter, butt better. I say Butt because Chica~Chida makes my tonsils twerk and my brain bounce that ass,” he says. Whatever that means, the special spirit is available at brick-and-mortar locations in New Jersey and online. Jelly and white bread with the crust removed sold separately.

Outdoor Tech Bolt Magnetic Speaker
Outdoor Tech Bolt Magnetic Speaker
Buy Here : $80

Tipping the scales at just a pound, Outdoor Tech’s new Bluetooth speaker can firmly be attached to any metallic surface via its magnetic mount. Rated at IPX6 on the waterproof rating scale and capable of being exposed to the elements with no risk of failing, the Bolt can give cars, golf carts, grills, fences and metal furniture the gift of stereo sound. Capable to be linked up with other Bolt speakers for a surround sound experience, the wireless speaker can also charge small devices in a pinch via its potent power bank.

Curious No. 4 Non-Alcoholic Spritzers
Curious No. 4 Non-Alcoholic Spritzers
Buy Here : $66

A delicious booze-free take on an Italian spritz, these cans feature a mix of blood orange and green mandarin citrus, non-alcoholic Prosecco, ginseng, turmeric and holy basil.

Dockers Racquet Club
Dockers Racquet Club
Shop Here

Dockers might be known for their everyman business casual, but the latest from the brand is an altogether different kind of serve. The “Racquet Club” capsule includes tennis-inspired windbreakers and polos, flushed out in classicly sporty whites and greens. It’s a total ace, both for its affordable value and for its top-tier looks.

More Like This

a collage of items on a picture background
Closet Constructor: Descending Into (March) Madness
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Cannabis Gift Guide
21 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
Bugatchi hero
BUGATCHI’s Just-Launched Lifestyle Collection Is Exactly What You Should be Wearing This Spring

Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Samsung Neo QLED
Buy a Samsung TV…Get a Free TV?

From Our Partner

Bose QuietComfort Ultra
This Is the Best Price We’ve Seen on These Bose Headphones

$429$379

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric Scooter
Get in Loser, We’re Going to Buy an Electric Scooter

$1,000$760

Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers
This Cookware Set is Over $140 Off

$243$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.

How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Cannabis Gift Guide

21 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.