Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Quest’s End Whiskey, Arc’teryx Footwear and Fire Pit Tables

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 9, 2024 6:00 am
From whiskey to fire pit tables, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
From whiskey to fire pit tables, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Palace x Umbro, Quest's End, REI

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: We’re running out of room for condiments with the new Frank’s RedHot dipping sauces, actor Matthew Lillard releases a new whiskey and Arc’teryx drops their spring 2024 footwear.

Quest’s End Rouge Whiskey
Quest’s End Rouge Whiskey
Buy Here : $150

A fantasy-themed whiskey from actor Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware and Master Blender Ale Ochoa, Rogue is a blend of small-batch Kentucky and Indiana 4+ year aged bourbons. So what makes it appropriate for the Dungeons & Dragons crowd, beyond the name? Each purchase of Rogue comes with Chapter 2 of Dawn of the Unbound Gods, an all-new illustrated fantasy story.

Graza Extra Virgin Olive Oil Potato Chips
Graza Extra Virgin Olive Oil Potato Chips
Buy Here : $7

The perfect mix of salt, rich olive oil and crunch? Sign me up. Graza, the viral olive oil brand that launched in 2022, just dropped their very own potato chip — which promises to be “perfectly salty.” Made from Galician potatoes, the chips are slow fried in the brand’s very own Sizzle oil and finished with flaky salt.

Palace x Umbro Collection
Palace x Umbro Collection
Buy Here

If you did not grow up in the youth soccer circuit stateside, there’s a chance you might not recognize Umbro for the global sporting superpower that it is. But as any Scouser worth his weight in newspaper-wrapped chippies will inform you, the athletic supplier is something of a patron saint for Sunday leagues everywhere, with a canon of revered kit partnerships and iconic footy balls easily rivaling Puma or Adidas. All of which is to say, it makes perfect sense that London-based Palace — part of the skate-streetwear holy trinity with Supreme and Stüssy — would tap the British sportswear brand for an absolutely mental capsule of footy-style tracksuits, jerseys and accessories. It’s literally never been easier to channel your inner Thierry Henry than in one of the co-branded pullovers and a pair of 3/4-length shorts from the homies over at Scenes. Putting it top bins might prove more difficult, though.

Frank’s RedHot Dip’n Sauces
Frank’s RedHot Dip’n Sauces
Buy Here : $5

First bottled in 1920 and turned into a star when it was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings in Upstate New York in 1964, Frank’s Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce has been the gold standard for hot sauce for decades. Now, more than 100 years after the first bottle of Frank’s spiced up someone’s life, the brand is expanding its offering with six new sauce options. Available now, the Dip’n line features a trio of thicker sauces (Buffalo Ranch, Golden and Roasted Garlic) designed for dunking veggies or spreading on sandwiches. Thinner and a bit hotter, Frank’s Squeeze sauces (Sriracha, Hot Honey and Creamy Buffalo) are delivered in easy-to-squeeze plastic bottles. Spread and squeeze that shit on everything.

Outer Concrete Fire Pit Table
Outer Concrete Fire Pit Table
Buy Here : $3,500

So you want to have your cake and eat it too? Well, now you can — at least when it comes to outdoor entertainment —thanks to this combined fire pit table. The Outer fire pit-table-grill combos were made with functionality in mind: they feature an easy-to-use electronic ignition and sleek ceramic stone look, and you can purchase the fire pit with a cooking set and a propane cover or keep it simple with just the pit itself.

Maude Dome Sleeve
Maude Dome Sleeve
Buy Here : $35

Maude’s first device designed specifically for men, Dome is a no-frills, multi-textured sleeve ideal for those interested in a stroker, but want something approachable. The new double-sided sleeve works to enhance pleasure during solo or partnered play, is phthalate- and latex-free, and conveniently compatible with both water- and aloe-based lubricants.

Birkenstock Mogami Terra Sandals
Birkenstock Mogami Terra Sandals
Buy Here : $100

Birkenstock really said, “Screw it — hiking sandal.” The latest from the recently public German footwear company continues a run of form with a luggy, double-strapped sandal that is, if their previous offerings are any indication, undoubtedly going to be a hit. Dubbed the Mogami Terra, the strap-on shoes are designed specifically for outdoor adventures with the dogs (your toes, not the homies, or your actual dogs), with an easy-clean upper and secure lugged outsole for maximum grip. Pick up a pair for summer while they’re still in stock.

Bowlus Rivet Travel Trailer
Bowlus Rivet Travel Trailer
Preorder Here : $165,000

We’ve been fans of the awe-inspiring travel trailers from Bowlus for years now, which means we’ve also been aware of the eye-watering prices — the most affordable model, until now, has started at $285,000. The new Rivet not only slashes the entry-level price down to $165,000, but offers up an option for those who would rather travel off the beaten path than stay on well-paved highways. Lighter than it seems (3,500 lbs. GVWR) and just over 25 feet long, there are all the creature comforts you could want (king bed, toilet, two-burner cooktop) with off-grid features (lift kit for added clearance, plus solar power generation and a first-rate power management system). Oh, and get a load of AeroMove, which adds $10,000 to the price, but also allows the trailer to be “self-propelled, self-powered and remote-controlled” for the easiest RV experience imaginable. 

Arc’teryx Vertex Alpine GTX Shoe
Arc’teryx Vertex Alpine GTX Shoe
Buy Here : $250

What doesn’t Arc’teryx do well? The iconic outdoor gear brand just dropped their Spring 2024 footwear pieces and the Vertex Alpine GTX is giving sleek-rock-climbing-shoe-meets-all-terrain-runner. So — it’s perfect? It’s near perfect if rocking a versatile shoe that can take you up the mountain and down is what you’re looking for. Assuming moderately friendly terrain.

More Like This

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Rain Coats to Reeboks: The 22 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of men's clothing in Polaroid photos. Today we take a look at the "eclectic grandpa" trend.
Closet Constructor: “Eclectic Grandpa”? Grow Up and Just Wear a Tennis Sweater Already.
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month
The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
A collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent blue background
10 Deals Worth Shopping From the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” Sale

Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bark and Barware Cocktail Smoker Kit
Your Path to Smoked Cocktails Starts Here

$70$46

NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector
Take 25% Off This Nebula Portable Projector

$600$450

Wales Bonner x Adidas SL72
Against All Odds, Adidas x Wales Bonner Sneakers Are on Sale

$175$105

Polar Heart Rate Moniter
Want to Take Your Training to the Next Level? Try a Heart Rate Monitor.

$46$39

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From whiskey to fire pit tables, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Quest’s End Whiskey, Arc’teryx Footwear and Fire Pit Tables

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Rain Coats to Reeboks: The 22 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in Febuary

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in February

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.