Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rumpl releases a killer koozie, Adidas taps Adsum for a reimagined Samba and Gossamer drops a three-piece ash tray straight from stoner heaven.
Gossamer The Nesting Set
If you’re been ashing your nightly joint into some gross old bowl, or worse, onto a high-school-style paper plate on your coffee table, know that we’re not mad. Just extremely disappointed. But we’re in the business of solving problems, so instead of a reprimand, we’ll direct you to the weed aficionados over at Gossamer. Their just-dropped Nesting Set is a bona fide work of art…. and one that happens to come with a one-hitter. The three-piece collection, featuring a sculpture-esque ashtray base, nesting pipe and aforementioned taster, sits pretty on a side table or desk and doubles as a vase/incense holder/catch-all during your bi-monthly tree-toxes. Grow up and cop already.
Ballantine’s x Flying Goose Sriracha Sauce Presented by RZA
Being a practicing vegan, RZA needs to put something on his food in order to make it taste halfway decent. Thanks to a partnership with Flying Goose and Ballantine’s, RZA can now drench his tofu and sprouts in a limited-edition sriracha sauce that’s sweet and spicy with hints of honey and vanilla and a subtle smokiness. Like Wu-Tang, this Thai sauce is nothing to F with.
Áwet New York x Equinox
Just when you thought Equinox couldn’t get any more exclusive (or hot), the luxury lifestyle label has upped the ante once again with an exclusive, 15-item collaboration with NYC-based Áwet. Centered around the intersection of sophisticated tailoring and functional athleisure, each item is considered, tasteful and generally sexy as hell. Even better, you can currently cop in Equinox gyms around the city (and online, for the plebs).
Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit
When we discovered DTC label Flaus, who basically slapped signature poppy millennial branding with your dentist’s wet dream of an electric flosser, we were admittedly shocked that no one yassified oral care sooner. Still, we have to give it up to the Starter Kit; not only is it super sleek, but its award-winning functionality delivers serious enough results that the device has sold out twice so far.
Adsum + Adidas Samba Millennium
Sambas? More or less cooked, depending on who you ask. Unless we’re talking about Adsum’s ultra-lowkey Adidas release. Those are good for a millennium.
Ancho Reyes Barrica Chile Liqueur
Your new favorite cocktail ingredient? Barrica is the first-ever barrel-aged chile liqueur and the first new offering from Ancho Reyes since Ancho Reyes Verde in 2017. The spirit is aged for two years in ex-bourbon American White Oak casks, and that extra maturation lends notes of dulce de leche, spiced vanilla, cinnamon and orange zest atop the liqueur’s chili heat.
Rumpl Beer Blanket
While they’re mainly known for their insulated blankets made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials, Rumpl also offers a ton of sustainable accessories, including this little blanket for your brew. Ideal for outdoor drinking, the packable koozie keeps your hands warm and your beer looking as snug as a bug in a rug — or in this case, a mini sleeping bag.
Huckberry x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boot
Huckberry’s latest collab comes in the form of a sleek hiker from Italian label Diemme. Handcrafted in northern Italy, these waterproof suede stompers connect outdoor style and substance in one neat package. Stock is going fast.
Ruark R810 High Fidelity Radiogram
Is it handsome furniture or a home audio system? Yes. The cabinet here is made from sustainable woods that are spliced and reconstituted — so it resembles hardwords sans the ecological impact. Overall, it’s a beautiful mix of vintage and new, with the R810 featuring both a vertical display (akin to a phone) and a tactile RotoDial controller.
Our Legacy Workshop x Emporio Armani
The biggest fashion crossover nobody coming…and cats. Swedish firebrand Our Legacy’s surprise collab with Armani introduces buttery leather and oversized silhouettes, all while expressing a rather playful side via feline graphics and a very sick ad campaign. Good luck getting any, even if you can afford it.
Pit Command Fire Pit Tool Set
In partnership with Bespoke Post, Pit Command is offering all of its stainless steel tools in Lucky Blue. Now offering increased strength and hardness as well as more corrosion-resistance than ever before, Pit Command’s tools will help you evolve from a twisted firestarter into a talented pitmaster. As part of an (early) Black Friday sale that’s running now and will end on the 27th, Pit Command is offering 15% off and free shipping on all tools (while supplies last).
Ball and Buck x Luminox Automatic Field Watches
For their new watch, Ball and Buck didn’t want to blend in with the hundreds of collaborations being churned out at brands high and low. Instead, they wanted to blend in with the Ball and Buck customer’s natural surroundings, which is why they wrapped the dial in their signature camouflage. More important than the paint job is the watch they started with: the Luminox Atacama, one of our favorite field watches. Building on that rugged, Sellita-powered automatic timepiece, Ball and Buck added some nice touches like their sportsman logo at 6 o’clock in blaze orange and the roman numeral IV at 4 o’clock, which “pays homage to [their] founder’s four generations of sporting heritage.” Opt for the more expensive limited-edition model, of which there are 76 numbered pieces available, and you’ll also get a waxed-cotton travel case and second watch band in olive green ballistic nylon, among other perks.
