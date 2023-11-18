For their new watch, Ball and Buck didn’t want to blend in with the hundreds of collaborations being churned out at brands high and low. Instead, they wanted to blend in with the Ball and Buck customer’s natural surroundings, which is why they wrapped the dial in their signature camouflage. More important than the paint job is the watch they started with: the Luminox Atacama, one of our favorite field watches. Building on that rugged, Sellita-powered automatic timepiece, Ball and Buck added some nice touches like their sportsman logo at 6 o’clock in blaze orange and the roman numeral IV at 4 o’clock, which “pays homage to [their] founder’s four generations of sporting heritage.” Opt for the more expensive limited-edition model, of which there are 76 numbered pieces available, and you’ll also get a waxed-cotton travel case and second watch band in olive green ballistic nylon, among other perks.