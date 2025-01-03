Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Jackets, Climbing Shoes and Clogs

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
January 3, 2025 7:00 am
From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Blundstone, Arc'teryx, Huckberry, Louis Vuitton, Bespoke Post

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: An insulated jacket from Aether‘s Eco Down collection, new post-climbing sesh shoes from Arc’teryx and long-awaited clogs from Blundstone.

Aether Eco Down Insulated Jacket
Aether Eco Down Insulated Jacket

Included in Huckberry’s Chief Brand Officers email on what he’ll be wearing in 2025, the Aether Eco Down Jacket combines eco-consciousness and quality to make a pretty awesome product. It’s constructed entirely out of recycled polyester ripstop fabric from Japan and is lightweight and easy to take with you on the go. It’s a good option for layering on colder winter days or throwing on once the weather starts to thaw out…in a few months or so.

buy here: $350
Arc'teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe
Arc’teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe

Ever thought of what you would wear on your feet post-belay sesh? Well Arc’teryx has. As a premium outdoor brand, climbing included, that’s kind of their job. The new Kragg insulated shoe is a slip-on piece of gear that is meant to keep you warm and support your foot in mountainous alpine environments.

buy here: $220
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Collab
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Collab

A collaboration between fashion house Louis Vuitton and colorful contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, this drop features playful colors and patterns. The drop-specific details are splashed across accessories, bags, wallets — you name it.

Shop Here
Blundstone Clogs
Blundstone Clogs

They finally did it. We’ve been waiting on household boot brand Blundstone to drop a clog. The clog shoe has been making a resurgence throughout this past year and is sure to carry into 2025. If every other Blundstone boot withstands the test of time, these are bound to be no exception. Fashioned out of the same water-resistant leather — we’re already huge fans.

buy here: $175
King Core 35L Duffel Bag
King Core 35L Duffel Bag

Is hitting the gym on your 2025 resolution list? Well, we’ve come to the table this week with some gear suggestions — and this duffel should be the first thing you cop. It’s designed by weightlifters for weightlifters with every bell and whistle you could possibly need. Some of those include an external weight lifting belt attachment, a sealed internal shoe compartment and two external bottle pouches for — you guessed it — water and pre-workout.

buy here: $160
Dime x Asics
Dime x Asics

Montreal skate collective Dime has partnered with classic sneaker company Asics to bring you a multi-purpose city shoe. Designed with Canadian winters in mind, this piece of footwear is fashioned out of GORE-TEX and a slew of other very technical materials to be able to withstand slush and snow.

buy here: $230

More Like This

Running Shoes Sale
5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions
Fitness equipment recommended by 10 trainers, including core wheels, gymnastic rings, yoga blocks, dumbbells and a punching bag
10 Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can’t Live Without
Here's everything we're shopping from the Mr Porter sale.
Everything Worth Purchasing From the Massive Mr Porter Sale
J.Crew sale
New Year, New ‘Fits: The Best Deals From J.Crew’s End-of-Year Sale

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Everlane No-Sweat Sweater
Everlane’s Sale of the Year Has Begun

From Our Partner

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5 qt.
Take Up to 50% Off at Sur La Table

From Our Partner

The Felize Shearling Uomo by M.Gemi
It’s Already the Best Time of Year to Buy M.Gemi

From Our Partner

Brooks Brothers
Brooks Brothers Is Hosting a Gigantic Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Images from Peacock streaming shows "Hysteria!" and "Teacup" that show their use of practical effects
Why Practical Effects Are Taking Over Hollywood
Here's everything we're shopping from the Mr Porter sale.
Everything Worth Purchasing From the Massive Mr Porter Sale
Fitness equipment recommended by 10 trainers, including core wheels, gymnastic rings, yoga blocks, dumbbells and a punching bag
10 Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can’t Live Without
A new season of "Severance" and a new Ethel Cain album are some of the many things to look forward to in January.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2025
A woman reads a romantasy book on a subway platform with a faerie and dragon in the background
My Year of Reading “Faerie Smut”
A collage of all the trends that will define the lives of American men in 2025, from cars to cocktails
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds, held in a hand with a focus on the smart charging case

Review: JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds Are a Traveler’s Best Friend 

From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Jackets, Climbing Shoes and Clogs

Fitness equipment recommended by 10 trainers, including core wheels, gymnastic rings, yoga blocks, dumbbells and a punching bag

10 Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can’t Live Without

USB-C cables and phone

EU Releases Details for its Device Charging Mandate

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches