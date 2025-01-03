Products of the Week: Jackets, Climbing Shoes and Clogs

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: An insulated jacket from Aether‘s Eco Down collection, new post-climbing sesh shoes from Arc’teryx and long-awaited clogs from Blundstone.
Aether Eco Down Insulated Jacket
Included in Huckberry’s Chief Brand Officers email on what he’ll be wearing in 2025, the Aether Eco Down Jacket combines eco-consciousness and quality to make a pretty awesome product. It’s constructed entirely out of recycled polyester ripstop fabric from Japan and is lightweight and easy to take with you on the go. It’s a good option for layering on colder winter days or throwing on once the weather starts to thaw out…in a few months or so.
Arc’teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe
Ever thought of what you would wear on your feet post-belay sesh? Well Arc’teryx has. As a premium outdoor brand, climbing included, that’s kind of their job. The new Kragg insulated shoe is a slip-on piece of gear that is meant to keep you warm and support your foot in mountainous alpine environments.
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Collab
A collaboration between fashion house Louis Vuitton and colorful contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, this drop features playful colors and patterns. The drop-specific details are splashed across accessories, bags, wallets — you name it.
Blundstone Clogs
They finally did it. We’ve been waiting on household boot brand Blundstone to drop a clog. The clog shoe has been making a resurgence throughout this past year and is sure to carry into 2025. If every other Blundstone boot withstands the test of time, these are bound to be no exception. Fashioned out of the same water-resistant leather — we’re already huge fans.
King Core 35L Duffel Bag
Is hitting the gym on your 2025 resolution list? Well, we’ve come to the table this week with some gear suggestions — and this duffel should be the first thing you cop. It’s designed by weightlifters for weightlifters with every bell and whistle you could possibly need. Some of those include an external weight lifting belt attachment, a sealed internal shoe compartment and two external bottle pouches for — you guessed it — water and pre-workout.
Dime x Asics
Montreal skate collective Dime has partnered with classic sneaker company Asics to bring you a multi-purpose city shoe. Designed with Canadian winters in mind, this piece of footwear is fashioned out of GORE-TEX and a slew of other very technical materials to be able to withstand slush and snow.
