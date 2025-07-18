Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Golf Merch, Mules and Prince Tennis Wear

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 18, 2025 12:49 pm EDT
From Dr. Martens to Marshall, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Some new swanky Dr. Martens drop, Brooks Brothers and Prince drop a tennis collection and Malbon and Bushmills drop a timely golf wear collab in light of the ongoing Open Championship.

Dr. Martens Zebzag Suede Mules
Dr. Martens Zebzag Suede Mules

It’s Mule-boy summer! If you haven’t already heard. Mules are perfect for summer because you keep your dogs semi-covered while airing out your heels so you don’t overheat. Thankfully Dr. Marten understood the assignment. They just released these stunning suede mules that come in four colorways to match whatever vibe you might be feeling.

buy here: $130
Brooks Brothers x Prince Collab
Brooks Brothers x Prince Collab

We’re still running off of a Wimbledon high, and in light of that, we bring to you the BB x Prince collab. Brooks Brothers teamed up with heritage tennis brand Prince to give us a limited-edition capsule collection. It’s comprised of pieces you can wear on and off the court and pays homage to tennis classics from the ’80s and ’90s.

shop here
Malbon x Bushmills Golf Collab
Malbon x Bushmills Golf Collab

Fore! Nouveau golf brand Malbon has teamed up with heritage Irish Whiskey brand Bushmills to deliver some co-branded golf wear just in time for the Open Championship, which is taking place in Northern Ireland this year. There’s flask sets, windshirts and hoodies so you can rep and stay looking your best on and off the course.

shop here
Glossier x Magnolia Bakery
Glossier x Magnolia Bakery

Lip balm so good you’ll want to eat it. But please don’t. If you have a woman in your life or a daughter, you should probably buy her this. Glossier’s famed Balm Dotcom lip balm just got better with this Magnolia Bakery collab that has delivered us a new flavor: Magnolia’s famous Banana Pudding.

buy here: $16
Marshall Middleton II Speaker
Marshall Middleton II Speaker

What’s worse than listening to music on the go or hanging in the park with a speaker only to have it die on you? A few things, but that’s pretty bad. If you want to keep the vibes going, you need a speaker that can match that energy. Meet Marshall’s new Middleton II speaker — it’s portable and has 30+ hours of playtime.

buy here: $330
On Cloudsurfer Max
On Cloudsurfer Max

On is betting big on cushioning. Literally big, in this case — the long-distance trainer Cloudsurfer Max, which dropped Friday, pairs a reworked upper with a 36 mm stack of maximum cushioning (the Cloudsurfer’s double layer of the brand’s CloudTec Phase is as foam-forward is it gets) and packs it all onto a Helion superfoam sole unit for an ultra-smooth, ultra-cushy ride that milehounds will love.

buy here: $180

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

