Products of the Week: Earbuds, Summer Attire and Running Gear

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bandit’s new summer running collection drops, an easy breezy Italian J.Crew collab is released and Rocco delivers their smart fridge in a new colorway in collaboration with one of NYC’s famed delis.
Bandit Summer 2025 Collection
New run club hottie uniform just dropped. Brooklyn-based Bandit is back for another installment of their Summer 2025 Collection, this time focused around race-pace styles and warm-weather accessories for anyone brave enough to attempt a 5K in this muggy heat. Standout pieces include a speed suit-esque sleeveless quarter-zip and a sky-blue gradient footy jersey. Delivery 2 is available to shop (or pre-order, depending on the item) at Bandit’s webstore now.
Mack Weldon x Bather Swim Trunk
Your new go-to summer swim short was just brought to life by Mack Weldon and Bather. These limited edition swim trunks are part of an expertly designed collab and feature a soft lining (for essential comfort) and a quick dry shell so that you can make the most out of your swim-and-wear.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 McLaren Edition Earbuds
Strap in, racers, because Bowers & Wilkins have just dropped their Pi8 McLaren Edition Earbuds in time for both the F1 season and the release of the new F1 movie. Yes, they’re on the pricier side, but for good reason. They feature reference true wireless performance technology and last up to 6.5 hours per charge. And of course, you’ll be on your way to racing yourself one day.
The Super Smart Fridge x Katz’s Deli
One of our all-time favorite smart fridge brands just partnered with NYC’s famous Katz’s Deli to release a new colorway. The Super Smart Fridge, which features an ultra-quite compressor and has isolate temperature zones, now comes in Subway Orange. Plus, the first 75 fridges sold come with a box full of Katz’s iconic menu items.
J.Crew x Masseria San Domenico Collection
Buongiorno! Arrivederci! J.Crew is leaning into the Italian summer dream with a new collab brought to you in part by Masseria San Domenico — a boutique hotel in Puglia. The collection features logo branded shirts and shorts and a perfect white baseball cap.
