Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Earbuds, Summer Attire and Running Gear

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
June 20, 2025 11:04 am EDT
From J.Crew to Mack Weldon, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From J.Crew to Mack Weldon, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
J.Crew, Mack Weldon, Bowers & Wilkins, Rocco

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bandit’s new summer running collection drops, an easy breezy Italian J.Crew collab is released and Rocco delivers their smart fridge in a new colorway in collaboration with one of NYC’s famed delis.

Bandit Summer 2025 Collection
Bandit Summer 2025 Collection

New run club hottie uniform just dropped. Brooklyn-based Bandit is back for another installment of their Summer 2025 Collection, this time focused around race-pace styles and warm-weather accessories for anyone brave enough to attempt a 5K in this muggy heat. Standout pieces include a speed suit-esque sleeveless quarter-zip and a sky-blue gradient footy jersey. Delivery 2 is available to shop (or pre-order, depending on the item) at Bandit’s webstore now.

shop here
Mack Weldon x Bather Swim Trunk
Mack Weldon x Bather Swim Trunk

Your new go-to summer swim short was just brought to life by Mack Weldon and Bather. These limited edition swim trunks are part of an expertly designed collab and feature a soft lining (for essential comfort) and a quick dry shell so that you can make the most out of your swim-and-wear.

Buy here: $90
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 McLaren Edition Earbuds
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 McLaren Edition Earbuds

Strap in, racers, because Bowers & Wilkins have just dropped their Pi8 McLaren Edition Earbuds in time for both the F1 season and the release of the new F1 movie. Yes, they’re on the pricier side, but for good reason. They feature reference true wireless performance technology and last up to 6.5 hours per charge. And of course, you’ll be on your way to racing yourself one day.

buy here: $549
The Super Smart Fridge x Katz's Deli
The Super Smart Fridge x Katz’s Deli

One of our all-time favorite smart fridge brands just partnered with NYC’s famous Katz’s Deli to release a new colorway. The Super Smart Fridge, which features an ultra-quite compressor and has isolate temperature zones, now comes in Subway Orange. Plus, the first 75 fridges sold come with a box full of Katz’s iconic menu items.

buy here: $1995 $1795
J.Crew x Masseria San Domenico Collection
J.Crew x Masseria San Domenico Collection

Buongiorno! Arrivederci! J.Crew is leaning into the Italian summer dream with a new collab brought to you in part by Masseria San Domenico — a boutique hotel in Puglia. The collection features logo branded shirts and shorts and a perfect white baseball cap.

shop here

More Like This

Louis Vuitton LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker
The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week
A composite of women in swimsuits
18 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know
Heavyweight Tee
Flint and Tinder’s Heavyweight Tee Is a Prime Example of American-Made Greatness
collage of gifts for women over colorful background
15 Unique Women’s Gifts Sure to Impress

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Take 30% Off Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Items
Take 30% Off Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Items

From Our Partner

Save Up to 40% During Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event
Save Up to 40% During Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event

From Our Partner

UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station
Charge Your Earbuds and Phones at the Same Time for Just $35

$50$35

GoPro HERO 11
You Can Now Get a GoPro for Just $140

$250$140

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Bottle of pills
How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
a hand pouring goose island bourbon county stout from a 10-ounce bottle
Sign of the Times: Beer’s Biggest Stout Embraces a Smaller Bottle
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Group of soccer players in vintage Umbro training gear laughing and smiling during practice on a sunny field
7 Ways to Trick Your Brain Into Enjoying Exercise Again

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Cold Plunges to Travel Tees: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From J.Crew to Mack Weldon, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Earbuds, Summer Attire and Running Gear

Black Ciele Athletics TRNShort 7-inch linerless running shorts

I’ll Be Living in These Running Shorts This Summer

collage of gifts for women over colorful background

15 Unique Women’s Gifts Sure to Impress

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week