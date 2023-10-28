“Less burn, more Bublé.” If celebrities are going to move on from tequila to whisky, they need to bring something interesting to the category. Having Michael Bublé as an owner certainly qualifies as unique; here, the singer brings his star power but leaves the whiskey-making to Master Distiller and Blender Paul Cirka (along with spirits incubator WES Brands). Fraser & Thompson, blended and bottled by Heaven Hill, is a smooth sipper. It features sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, with a finish full of caramel, vanilla and baking spices — we’re guessing this a North American whiskey due to both the wood used and the blend of the whiskey (guessing there’s some product from up north here).