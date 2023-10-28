Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Eminem drops a new batch of pasta sauce, Bang & Olufsen impresses with the Beosound A5 and Stone Island links up with Supreme for a new collection of outerwear and accessories.
Stone Island x Supreme
Supreme is dead, right? Right?? Apparently not — in collaboration with Italian outerwear GOATS Stone Island, the skate brand has released a ton of killer gear for the FW23-24 season, including goggle-hooded leather jackets, cobranded puffers, various knitwear and more. The drop launched October 26, so you can it down on Stone Islands webstore, or, much more likely, on resale markets. Happy hunting.
CRKT Mbombo Frame Lock
Want a knife literally made for astronuats? Well, now you can have one, chief. Designed by the infamous Darriel Caston, the Mbombo — named after a Kuba god of creation — is based the SpaceX design Caston produced for mission crew, and features a Damascus steel cleaver blade and titanium handle that make it one of the finest EDC knives on earth…and in space, too.
Gotham Goods Body
NYC-based Gotham Goods might not be on your radar, but if you’re into nautral topicals, salves and tinctures, it should be. Featuring a range of products that lean on the multi-use properties of CBD, there’s something for everyone.
Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey
“Less burn, more Bublé.” If celebrities are going to move on from tequila to whisky, they need to bring something interesting to the category. Having Michael Bublé as an owner certainly qualifies as unique; here, the singer brings his star power but leaves the whiskey-making to Master Distiller and Blender Paul Cirka (along with spirits incubator WES Brands). Fraser & Thompson, blended and bottled by Heaven Hill, is a smooth sipper. It features sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, with a finish full of caramel, vanilla and baking spices — we’re guessing this a North American whiskey due to both the wood used and the blend of the whiskey (guessing there’s some product from up north here).
Mom’s Spaghetti Pasta Sauce
If you’ve ever been interested in adding some color to your sweater, Eminem’s got the answer as he’s now selling jars of Mom’s Spaghetti, a pasta sauce that’s crafted to taste like it’s leftover the first time around. As Em puts it, “This isn’t a sauce that tastes like what your neighbor’s Italian grandma would spend all day simmering.” Perhaps not doing the best job pitching the carb-topping condiment, but we’re fairly confident you’ll be able to lose yourself in the taste.
Firestone Walker 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective
Entering its fourth year, Firestone Walker’s Brewmaster’s Collective provides members with access to the craft brewery’s best small-batch creations as well as custom merchandise. Including brews that have been aged in chocolate bitters barrels,12-year Elijah Craig bourbon barrels and many, many others, the collection spans four seasonal collections and 21 beers in all, nine of which are member exclusives.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5
The A5 gets a sleek new look. This Wi-Fi / Bluetooth speaker features a grille crafted and finished by hand at Struer, Denmark. It’s made from more than 3,500 aluminum discs, which gives the illusion of floating at the front of the speaker. Modest in size and weight, the sound here remains huge — and with an IP65 water and dustproof rating, you can bring the speaker anywhere (bonus: it features 12 hours of playtime and includes an integrated wireless phone charger.)
Tie Bar x Miller High Life
The second collaboration between the clothing/accessories brand and the Champagne of beers coincides with the 120th anniversary of MHL. This one features everything from a pocket square showcasing vintage artwork to cufflinks shaped like beer caps and even a tie bar that doubles as a bottle opener. The collection is a little cheeky but also kind of cool and perfectly suitable for more formal (non-black-tie) events.
DedCool x OUAI Melrose Place Dedtergent
We have been impatiently waiting to get our hands on the OUAI x DedCool Dedtergent since the collab sold out in two weeks’ time, and now finally, we can. The eco-friendly, non-toxic laundry detergent leaves your clothes not only thoroughly cleaned and spotless, but smelling quite lavish. All thanks to the detergent’s long-lasting scent that features notes of pink peppercorn, sandalwood and peony.
