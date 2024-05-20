Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Courant pitches its tech wares this way: “more than a charger, it’s a design choice.” And their wireless charging pads, stands and trays are certainly eye-catching. I’ve been buying and recommending Courant’s stuff as gifts for years, but I’ve never actually owned one of their products myself. As someone obsessed with both organization and phone chargers, it seemed natural to use one myself for a few weeks and see if the tech was more than just a pretty accessory.

I went with the most recent Courant release, the MAG:3, which is different from the brand’s previous magnetic chargers in that it can not only charge up to two (well, three — see below) devices at a time, but also doubles as a valet tray, which makes it more akin to the brand’s CATCH:3 model (a tray which can only charge one device at a time).

Two or three is better than one, right? The MAG:3 is available in Belgian linen or Italian leather, and it doesn’t come cheap ($150 for the former, $200 for the latter). Given that you can find a good 2-in-1 (or even 3-in-1) charger for about a third of those prices, I was hoping Courant would show off an advantage over the other multi-chargers. And it did, in a more visual way.

The specs

Color-matched charging cable and power adapter

7.5W magnetic output (left), 5W Qi output (right)

8.03 x 0.91 x 10.91 inches

2.51 lbs.

Additional 10W USB-C output

What works

Thanks to a new 2-in-1 charging zone with both MagSafe and Qi compatibility, I was able to charge up my iPhone and non-Apple, Qi-compatible earbuds simultaneously and quickly. Before I had a MagSafe-compatible device, wireless charging was frustrating; if I put my phone on a charger slightly askew, it wouldn’t charge. Now, it magnetically snaps to the case.

Also, while I think I would have preferred the leather version, the charcoal-styled linen tray looked sleek both on my nightstand and near the front door on a low cabinet. I was able to throw keys and a wallet on there with plenty of space.

The device feels lightweight and almost flimsy, but it doesn’t slip on surfaces; I purposely knocked it a few times and my stuff never moved.

The MAG:3 in linen is still good-looking, if not as slick as the leather versions. Courant

What needs works

There’s a third outlet in the back where you can plug in a USB-C cord and power up the old-fashioned (wired) way. I’m sure it’s great for something like an Apple Watch, but it didn’t really move my battery charge on an iPad. You’ll want to use that third outlet for smaller, less energy-intensive devices.

Based on the design, I had hoped the magnetic charger could fold up and make my charging phone viewable, even at the expense of not using the Qi charger to its immediate right. The advantage of the MAG:2 (which also powers up two devices at once) is its smaller footprint and viewable charging mode.

You’ll also want to figure out if your devices are compatible; Courant keeps an updated list here.

Finally, there is a new(ish) wireless charging standard called Qi2 that promises great efficiency and faster charging — the MAG:3 does not have this standard. That said, the wireless charger it does provide was perfectly adequate for my needs, including getting a dormant pair of earbuds up to 100% charge within an hour.

Overall thoughts on Courant’s MAG:3 charging tray

I’ve always viewed Courant’s products as gifts — really nice and useful tech gear that I wouldn’t necessarily buy for myself due to the higher cost. While having a tray is nice, I think I would have slightly preferred a smaller unit that allowed to look at my phone screen while it’s charging.

If you want something for your entry hall or nightstand, the MAG:3 is a pricey but worthwhile accessory. I probably will never use the USB-C port in the back, but if you have a smartwatch, it’ll prove useful. If you prefer a charger just as design-forward but smaller and geared toward your desk, the MAG:2 model is preferable.