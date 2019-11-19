Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Black Friday Deals: Outdoors & Fitness

Featuring killer deals from The North Face, Lululemon, Outdoor Voicesand more.

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated November 25, 2024 12:26 pm
People running in Outdoor Voices.
The Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday Sale sees up to 50% off select styles.
Outdoor Voices.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from now until next week (and most likely through the end of the year), many of them on the outdoor and fitness gear we all love so much. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
 It’s starting.

Our Top Outdoor and Fitness Sales Picks From Black Friday:

Backcountry

You can grab a variety of outdoor gear, fleeces, jackets and other apparel with sales up to up to 50% off at the premier outdoor retailer. Additionally, the site will be hosting special daily deals from now until 12/2.

Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka Bondi 8
Backcountry: $165 $132
Darn Tough Element Crew Lightweight Cushion Sock
Darn Tough Element Crew Lightweight Cushion Sock

backcountry: $22 $16
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket

backcountry: $295 $221

Bespoke Post

Grab up to 40% off kitchenware, camping gear, bags, men’s apparel and more. 

Dod Outdoors Sugoi Adjustable Camp Chair
Dod Outdoors Sugoi Adjustable Camp Chair
Bespoke Post: $99 $80
Topo Designs Bespoke Post Mountain Utility Tote
Topo Designs Bespoke Post Mountain Utility Tote
bespoke post: $99 $79
Rill Simple Tools Damascus Backwoods Camp Axe
Rill Simple Tools Damascus Backwoods Camp Axe
Buy it now

Outdoor Voices

The Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday Sale sees up to 50% off select styles. Get these last-chance items before they’re gone forever!

Outdoor Voices Jog Pant
Outdoor Voices Jog Pant
outdoor voices: $108 $50
Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece Full Zip
Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece Full Zip
Outdoor Voices : $128 $65
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Longsleeve
outdoor voices: $68 $50

Lululemon

Need to re-up on athleisure, or looking to class up your gym uniform? Either way, lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is currently coming in clutch. Tons of gear from lululemon’s steady state and licensed-to-train lines are currently priced down to seriously affordable levels. Run, don’t walk.

Lululemon Steady State Half Zip
Lululemon Steady State Half Zip
lululemon: $128 $99
Lululemon Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Jacket
Lululemon Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Jacket
lululemon: $198 $99
Lululemon Steady State Crew
Lululemon Steady State Crew
lululemon: $98 $69

Nike

Need a new pair of winter trainers? Try Nike’s Black Friday sale. Some heavy fleece sweats. Nike’s Black Friday sale. Gym clothes, leisurewear, even lifestyle pieces? Nike’s Black Friday sale. Use code BFRIDAY for 30% off.

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks
nike: $24 $17
Nike Club Men’s Crew-Neck Sweater
Nike Club Men’s Crew-Neck Sweater
nike: $90 $54
Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
nike: $210 $160

The North Face

Gear up for winter weather with up to 30% off insulated jackets, footwear and more.

The North Face Men’s Frost Fall Hooded Jacket
The North Face Men’s Frost Fall Hooded Jacket
the north face: $250 $175
The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0
The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Jacket 2.0
the north face: $230 $161
The North Face Men’s Lone Peak Triclimate 2 Jacket
The North Face Men’s Lone Peak Triclimate 2 Jacket
the north face: $260 $182

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

