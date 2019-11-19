Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from now until next week (and most likely through the end of the year), many of them on the outdoor and fitness gear we all love so much. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

Our Top Outdoor and Fitness Sales Picks From Black Friday:

You can grab a variety of outdoor gear, fleeces, jackets and other apparel with sales up to up to 50% off at the premier outdoor retailer. Additionally, the site will be hosting special daily deals from now until 12/2.

Grab up to 40% off kitchenware, camping gear, bags, men’s apparel and more.

The Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday Sale sees up to 50% off select styles. Get these last-chance items before they’re gone forever!

Need to re-up on athleisure, or looking to class up your gym uniform? Either way, lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is currently coming in clutch. Tons of gear from lululemon’s steady state and licensed-to-train lines are currently priced down to seriously affordable levels. Run, don’t walk.

Need a new pair of winter trainers? Try Nike’s Black Friday sale. Some heavy fleece sweats. Nike’s Black Friday sale. Gym clothes, leisurewear, even lifestyle pieces? Nike’s Black Friday sale. Use code BFRIDAY for 30% off.

Gear up for winter weather with up to 30% off insulated jackets, footwear and more.