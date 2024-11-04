Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

8 Fleecy Deals From Backcountry’s Flash Sale

Save on The North Face, Patagonia, Topo Designs and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 4, 2024 11:12 am
Backcountry Fleece
Backcountry's sale includes a ton of flexy fleece.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Fall is finally here…do you know where your fleece is? If you didn’t have the forethought to acquire a fuzzy new layer, don’t fret — you still have time to make things right. For one day only, Salt Lake City-based outdoors retailer Backcountry is offering a flash sale on thousands of items, including (you guessed it) a ton of cozy fleece zips and pullovers from all the top brands. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear and more are all discounted at up to 65% off.

Because there are literally hundreds of jackets and sweaters to shift through, we’ve done the hard part for you and rounded up all the actually worthwhile fleece on sale at Backcountry. You can shop our picks below, or dive into the tufted trove of outerwear here.

The Best Fleece Deals From the Backcountry Sale

The North Face Front Range Fleece Jacket
The North Face Front Range Fleece Jacket

Buy Here : $130$78
Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Printed Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Printed Hooded Jacket

Buy Here : $150$75
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $180$108

You know it, you love it, and now, The North Face’s iconic Denali Fleece (the updated version) is available for $72 off, in four killer colorways.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $149$89
Marmot Super Aros Fleece Hooded Jacket
Marmot Super Aros Fleece Hooded Jacket

Buy Here : $150$82
Topo Designs Vista 1/4-Zip Lightweight Fleece
Topo Designs Vista 1/4-Zip Lightweight Fleece
Buy Here : $99$74

Patagonia and Cotopaxi have long delivered the lightweight fleece pullovers of record, but don’t sleep on this new drop from Topo Designs. The Vista is just as cozy as its competitors and has (arguably) better pockets.

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $120$90
Helly Hanson Explorer Pile Jacket
Helly Hanson Explorer Pile Jacket
Buy Here : $160$88

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

