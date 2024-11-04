8 Fleecy Deals From Backcountry’s Flash Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Fall is finally here…do you know where your fleece is? If you didn’t have the forethought to acquire a fuzzy new layer, don’t fret — you still have time to make things right. For one day only, Salt Lake City-based outdoors retailer Backcountry is offering a flash sale on thousands of items, including (you guessed it) a ton of cozy fleece zips and pullovers from all the top brands. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear and more are all discounted at up to 65% off.

Because there are literally hundreds of jackets and sweaters to shift through, we’ve done the hard part for you and rounded up all the actually worthwhile fleece on sale at Backcountry. You can shop our picks below, or dive into the tufted trove of outerwear here.

The Best Fleece Deals From the Backcountry Sale

You know it, you love it, and now, The North Face’s iconic Denali Fleece (the updated version) is available for $72 off, in four killer colorways.

Patagonia and Cotopaxi have long delivered the lightweight fleece pullovers of record, but don’t sleep on this new drop from Topo Designs. The Vista is just as cozy as its competitors and has (arguably) better pockets.