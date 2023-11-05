Apples
Turns out there are a lot of apple varieties out there.
Getty Images
Leisure > Food

One Man Has Tracked Down Over 1,000 Varieties of Apples

One might say it's the apple of his eye

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 5, 2023 4:32 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

You may have been urged to eat apples when you were growing up, but consuming the fruit in question is a good idea at any age — the health benefits that come from eating apples are well-documented. But it’s also worth pointing out that apples are among the most diverse types of plants out there; if a Golden Delicious or Granny Smith apple isn’t your thing, odds are good that some other variety of apple might be.

Apple varieties have a host of origin stories, from decades-long agricultural engineering feats to a school project, as this Allrecipes article points out. That, in turn, leads to a larger question: just how many varieties of apples are there? Earlier this year, Food & Wine published a guide to 85 different varieties, including the Black Oxford (“[i]ts beautiful, dark, almost purple hue contrasts with its bright white flesh.”) and the Rusty Coat (“though they’re perfectly fine for fresh eating and baking, many like to use Rusty Coats for a sweet cider.”).

While 85 might seem like a lot to keep track of, even that pales in comparison to the number of varieties Tom Brown has sought out over the years. Sydney Page wrote about Brown’s decades-long efforts in The Washington Post, noting that Brown spent 16 years on the trail of the Harper’s Seedling.

In an interview with KCRW’s Good Food, Brown recalled how his long quest into the world of apples began — which began when he and his wife visited a local farmers market “[T]here was a gentleman there that sold Heritage apples. I was just fascinated by all the names, colors, tastes, and shapes,” he told KRCW. “I found out that he had discovered a few of them himself. And I asked him if there were any lost apple varieties in my area. He said there was one Western Forsyth County called a Harper seedling. And I started searching for it.”

As the Post recounts, Brown’s process for searching for lost varieties of apples often involves using historical documents and records, and then getting on the road to scout where they were last seen. Brown also grows apples himself, with hundreds of varieties of apples found on his property.

Why You Should Eat Fruits You’ve Never Heard Of
Why You Should Eat Fruits You’ve Never Heard Of

An ode to the berries, citrus and drupes that rarely fill our bowls

That isn’t to say that every variety of apple that Brown has tracked down is suitable for a snack or for use in a meal. “For every sweet one there were probably 12 sour ones,” he told the Post. Still, he continues tracking down more varieties, even as he also works to increase the diversity of apples available across the country. And if you’re intrigued by this kind of research, Brown has also written a handy guide to getting into the world of apple detection yourself.

More Like This

Pawpaw fruits grow on trees in DC.
Meet the Unusual, Highly Edible Fruit That’s Growing on Your DC Commute
A bunch of Gala apples at a grocery store with produce stickers. A new article at The Verge looks at how these stickers do not decompose in their current form.
PSA: You Really Need to Take That Sticker Off Your Fruit
Eggfruit, Mamey and Red Atemoya
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Raspberry, blueberry and blackberry punnets at Farmers Market
Healthiest Fruits According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Leisure > Food
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Apples

One Man Has Tracked Down Over 1,000 Varieties of Apples

Expensive lunch

As Power Lunches Return, Remembering Their Heyday

Zero MMX

The Future of Military Reconnaissance Might Involve Electric Bikes

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

A picture of ginger root next to sliced lemons, against a yellow background.

Should You Be Taking Ginger Everyday?

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background

11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned