IKEA Expands Its Food Offerings With a London Restaurant

There was a time not that long ago when IKEA’s name was synonymous with inexpensive furniture. And while that’s still a big part of the Swedish company’s business, IKEA has also broadened its offerings over the years to include some higher-end offerings. But what about a world in which IKEA isn’t just synonymous with home furnishings, but instead with food? That’s not as strange as it sounds.



This isn’t about the frozen Swedish meatballs, coffee and baked goods for sale at various IKEA locations, either. IKEA is instead opening a dedicated restaurant in London — so if you’ve ever wanted to indulge in Swedish comfort food without huge retail crowds, this could be a win on all counts. Especially since IKEA’s menu options do have many enthusiastic fans.



IKEA market manager Matthew Gould referred to the space as “our very first high street restaurant” in a statement announcing the restaurant’s opening. In The Guardian, Mimi Ibrahim and Mabel Banfield-Nwachi have more details on the new space, which is located beside IKEA’s west London retail location. The menu includes two breakfast options, as well as fish and chips, pasta and (you guessed it) meatballs.

This restaurant isn’t as much of an outlier as you might think. Earlier this year, a new food hall called Saluhall opened its doors in San Francisco. Visiting its website, you might notice a distinct shade of yellow in the mix — that’s no coincidence. It’s a project run by Ingka Centres, a company owned by the same parent company as IKEA. And the reviews have been good — earlier this year, Paolo Bicchieri wrote that it “already feels not just smart but overdue” at Eater SF.



Salhuall is also intended as a proof of concept, as per Bicchieri’s reporting — which suggests that IKEA’s future might involve a bigger move into the culinary world in the years to come.