Leisure > Food

IKEA Expands Its Food Offerings With a London Restaurant

This isn't the company's only recent foray into the culinary world

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 1, 2024 7:03 pm
IKEA Hammersmith location
IKEA is getting into the restaurant business.
IKEA

There was a time not that long ago when IKEA’s name was synonymous with inexpensive furniture. And while that’s still a big part of the Swedish company’s business, IKEA has also broadened its offerings over the years to include some higher-end offerings. But what about a world in which IKEA isn’t just synonymous with home furnishings, but instead with food? That’s not as strange as it sounds.

This isn’t about the frozen Swedish meatballs, coffee and baked goods for sale at various IKEA locations, either. IKEA is instead opening a dedicated restaurant in London — so if you’ve ever wanted to indulge in Swedish comfort food without huge retail crowds, this could be a win on all counts. Especially since IKEA’s menu options do have many enthusiastic fans.

IKEA market manager Matthew Gould referred to the space as “our very first high street restaurant” in a statement announcing the restaurant’s opening. In The Guardian, Mimi Ibrahim and Mabel Banfield-Nwachi have more details on the new space, which is located beside IKEA’s west London retail location. The menu includes two breakfast options, as well as fish and chips, pasta and (you guessed it) meatballs.

IKEA Released Its Swedish Meatball Recipe. Here’s How to Make Them.
IKEA Released Its Swedish Meatball Recipe. Here’s How to Make Them.
 Forget sourdough, this is the quarantine meal you need

This restaurant isn’t as much of an outlier as you might think. Earlier this year, a new food hall called Saluhall opened its doors in San Francisco. Visiting its website, you might notice a distinct shade of yellow in the mix — that’s no coincidence. It’s a project run by Ingka Centres, a company owned by the same parent company as IKEA. And the reviews have been good — earlier this year, Paolo Bicchieri wrote that it “already feels not just smart but overdue” at Eater SF.

Salhuall is also intended as a proof of concept, as per Bicchieri’s reporting — which suggests that IKEA’s future might involve a bigger move into the culinary world in the years to come.

More Like This

influencer Ikea
A YouTube Influencer Faked a Bali Vacation by Taking Photos at IKEA
IKEA Sonos Symfonisk
Why IKEA Is Devoting Itself to the Smart Home
Ikea meatballs
Ikea’s Swedish Meatballs Are Going Vegan
Staff Picks
Staff Picks: Our Editors Name Their Favorite Ikea Items

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
a big metal pot of meat chili with a wooden spoon sticking out
A Guide to 11 Beloved Regional Chili Styles in the United States
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

IKEA Hammersmith location

IKEA Expands Its Food Offerings With a London Restaurant

Gifts for men who have everything

15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

The drinking cultures of Europe illustration

The Drinking Cultures of Europe

The Drinking Culture of France

The Drinking Culture of France

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar