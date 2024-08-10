Leisure > Food

Is There a Universal Model to Make Food Waste Recycling Work?

What works well in one region may not work elsewhere

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 10, 2024 8:54 pm
Food waste recycling in Hong Kong
Food waste recycling in Hong Kong.
Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Just how much of the food we bring home every week ends up becoming waste? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that figure comes to between 30% and 40% — which led the U.S. government to seek to cut that in half by 2030. That’s easier said than done, however. If you live in New York City, you’ve probably noticed some mixed signals when it comes to composting, for instance — and that issue is far from confined to NYC alone.

Writing at The Washington Post, Andrew Jeong and Julie Yoon explored how South Korea’s foray into food waste recycling is going. There’s good news and bad news there, too — beginning with the way that the nation recycles a whopping 98% of its food waste. (By contrast, 20% of food waste in the U.S. is either composted or converted into energy.) Jeong and Yoon offer a note of skepticism, however, that South Korea’s success could be replicated elsewhere in the world.

As Jeong and Yoon point out, South Korea’s system stands out for several reasons, including the way that it’s run on a national level, as opposed to letting local governments manage the process. It’s also worth pointing out that, as per the Post‘s reporting, establishing this system didn’t happen overnight; instead, it took South Korea 20 years to get to this point.

The Pioneering Discipline of Food Design Wants to Change the Industry
The Pioneering Discipline of Food Design Wants to Change the Industry
 “It’s the missing link that could make what and how we eat so much better.”

A South China Morning Post article from earlier this year about Hong Kong’s food waste recycling initiative explores some of the broader issues facing both Hong Kong and — more widely — governments around the world. The article notes the lack of initiatives in Hong Kong to get people to start recycling — and, as the Post‘s report on South Korea pointed out, one of the ways that South Korea’s own initiative has succeeded involves fining people who violate the existing guidelines.

There are other issues to consider as well, including the ultimate destination of food waste — and whether it should be composted or turned into fuel. It’s one of a number of dilemmas that environmental policymakers face — and a series of questions that lacks easy answers.

More Like This

Egg shells
New Technology Uses Eco-Friendly Food Waste to Make Tires
Pitcher plant
Some Carnivorous Plants Evolved to Consume Animal Waste
an illustration of home composting
The Beginner’s Guide to Home Composting
Close-up of an unrecognizable black bartender pouring a cocktail and decorating it with garnish
Should We Really Stop Garnishing Our Cocktails?

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
Tim Walz record player
Tim Walz Is a Vinyl Guy. Here’s His Record Player of Choice.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, the entry-level model of the new SUV, which we tested and reviewed at InsideHook
Toyota's Iconic Land Cruiser Is Reborn as a Bronco Fighter
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
Loch Lomond
Can You Really Get the World’s Best Scotch for $40?
Classic Pontiac Firebird
8 Simple Rules for Buying Your Dream Car

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago