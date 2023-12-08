Why Corpus Christi Is the Most Underrated Food City in Texas

People often gravitate towards Houston, Austin, San Antonio or Dallas when searching out the best food scene in Texas, but there’s one gem that flies under the culinary radar: Corpus Christi. Sure, it’s the birthplace of Whataburger, but this coastal city’s reputation shouldn’t be limited to that. The diverse culinary landscape mirrors that tapestry of cultures that call Corpus home, offering a rich array of flavors that are just as varied as the Texas landscape itself.

Diverse Culinary Scene

Corpus Christi boasts a melting pot of ethnic communities, and this diversity is evident in its culinary offerings. Yola Cocina Mexicana, for instance, serves up red snapper infused with green salsa, esquite corn garnished with cotija cheese, and mouthwatering al pastor tacos topped with cilantro, onion and grilled pineapple. The Mexican flavors extend to the drink menu, where creative cocktails like the Yola Sol — a mix of gin, ginger liqueur, blood orange, lemon and agave — provide a citrusy and peppery sip to complement the vibrant dishes. This restaurant, along with many others in the city, offers classic Mexican dishes paying homage to the city’s Hispanic roots.

Despite its relatively small Asian population, Corpus Christi surprises with a diverse range of Asian cuisines. Dao offers Szechuan-style chicken and duck over fried rice, while Koi Sushi and Hibachi offers Japanese favorites, including squid salad and beautifully plated sushi.

Local Ingredients

What truly sets Corpus Christi apart, though, is its location. Given the city’s proximity to the sea, Corpus boasts some of the state’s freshest seafood. Black Diamond Oyster Bar, a 50-year-old establishment, invites patrons to savor freshly shucked oysters on the half-shell. And if raw fish isn’t your jam, there are plenty of cooked options on the menu, from seared ahi tuna to gulf shrimp.

For a no-frills seafood meal, head to Snoopy’s Pier located on South Padre Island Drive. Since its founding by local fisherman Ernie Butler in 1980, the family-friendly establishment has been a local favorite, offering fried shrimp, crab cakes, oyster sandwiches and more. Plus, enjoy an incredible view of Laguna Madre to pair with your meal while you chow down.

Seafood isn’t the only thing you’ll find fresh. Every morning, you’ll be met with the smell of coffee and fresh bread at Central Kitchen. Jeannette Hernandez, a Corpus Christi native and head pastry chef, and her team bake breads and pastries from scratch. The standout? Billy Elvis Toast, where peanut butter, bacon, bananas and honey coalesce on brioche.

Gastronomic Adventures

While culinary adventurers often flock to the major cities of Texas, Corpus Christi holds its own with unique experiences. Voted the best Italian restaurant in 2023 by local magazine The Bend, Bellino offers authentic Sicilian dishes and holds regular events where they are highlighted, like a monthly wine tasting dinner. Palermo-born chef Francesco Inguaggiato’s plates — like arancinette, fregola con vongole, beef scaloppine filled with spinach and mozzarella, and almond parfait with chocolate ganache — showcase the restaurant’s commitment to tradition, innovation and farm-to-table ingredients.

Plenty of Fusion Options

Another reason to flock to the Gulf Coast is the variety of fusion options. Nestled inside the Art Museum of South Texas, Elizabeth’s serves up French-Mediterranean fare with breathtaking views of the harbor. You can’t go wrong with anything on their menu, but for first-timers, the homemade hummus is a must-try. It’s infused with olive oil, zhoug, harissa and paprika. For something sweet, the warm sticky toffee pudding — made of medjool dates, warm caramel and bhari ice cream — doesn’t disappoint.

Corpus Christi may not be the first stop on everyone’s culinary list, but its diverse, fresh and fusion offerings make this under-the-radar destination worth exploring. Whether you’re a seafood enthusiast, a lover of international flavors or a fan of innovative cuisine, the Gulf Coast city has something for everybody.