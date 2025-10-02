Leisure > Food

The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online

From Greek olive oil to Japanese Kit Kats

By Amanda Gabriele
October 2, 2025 1:59 pm EDT
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
If you can't find these in your local grocery, look no further than these websites.
Image courtesy of pictured brands / Kuhu Juneja

Food shopping is one of my great joys. It was the chore I loved most if my mom would entrust it to me, and I still get a rush from perusing the local grocery store in a foreign country or the specialty food shops around NYC. I know how lucky I am living here — I can locate almost anything if I journey to the right neighborhood. But even if a Greektown or Little Saigon isn’t within walking distance, the internet has made it possible to source even the most difficult-to-find international grocery items. These 10 sites are some of the best.  

Italian: Gustiamo

I first heard about this website from Katie Parla because it’s where she sources Italian goods when she’s in the United States. The Bronx-based retailer stocks some of my favorite ingredients, including Colatura di Alici, bottarga and salt-packed capers. If you’re unsure where to start, they have excellent themed gift baskets that cover everything from antipasti to Italian pantry essentials.

Asian: Weee!

When I asked social editor Zoe de Leon where she likes to shop for Filipino ingredients, she told me about Weee! “Their deals are incredible, and they carry a lot of the Filipino sauces I’d otherwise need to go to a dedicated Filipino mart for,” she says. But not only does Weee have Filipino groceries, it also carries Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian and Thai ingredients, making it a great one-stop shop for all your Asian grocery needs. 

Korean: H Mart

You’ve likely heard of H Mart, the massive Korean supermarket chain that has locations all across the country. Even though they specialize in Korean foodstuffs, you’ll also find other Asian items, like Kit Kats from Japan and Vietnamese fish sauce. 

Japanese: Gohan Market

If you’re shopping for Japanese goods specifically, Gohan Market is a great bet, as they have a huge selection and ship to 48 states. Whether you’re in the market for candy, snacks, rice, condiments or even beauty products, you’re likely to find it here. 

18 Chefs on the Splurgy Pantry Ingredients They Swear By
 These elevated culinary staples aren’t cheap, but they’re worth every penny

Spanish: La Tienda

Jamón is one of my favorite food groups, and there are few places better to buy it than La Tienda. This Spanish marketplace has everything from cured meats, cheeses and tinned fish to nuts and chocolate, plus some of the finest Spanish olive oils and vinegars. They also have great gifts, like paella kits and tapas samplers. 

Greek: Titan Foods

Titan Foods is my go-to Greek grocery store in New York, but they also have an online retail business, meaning you can get their goods anywhere in the country. It’s where I stock up on cans of Greek olive oil, olives, canned dolmathes and eggplant and marinated anchovies. Their feta selection is also incredible.

Caribbean: Caribshopper

I’ve been making it a point to travel around the Caribbean the last few years, not only because it’s gorgeous but also because I love the region’s diverse and flavorful cuisines. Unless you live near a West Indian market, it can be hard to find some of the most beloved staples, so that’s where Caribshopper comes in. From cocoa tea and sea moss to sauces and spices, this site just might have what you’re looking for. 

British: British Essentials

Whether you’re an expat missing your Marmite or need five English mustards in your fridge door (same), British Essentials carries more than 15,000 items. You’ll also find shortbread, HP Sauce, baked beans and more tea than you know what to do with. There are even a ton of health and beauty items available. 

Middle Eastern: Kalustyan’s

Kalustyan’s is an iconic New York grocery store that originally sold Middle Eastern spices and food when it opened in 1944, but they began to stock their shelves with more Indian ingredients as those immigrants moved to the area in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Now it sells foodstuffs from all over the world, but it’s still an excellent place to get Middle Eastern essentials like black limes, tahini and couscous of all kinds. 

German: GermanShop24 

I had fun perusing this site, mainly because of the sheer number of brands and products I’ve never seen before. Yes, it floweth over with Haribo, but the selection of sweets, snacks and beverages are seemingly endless. You’ll also find plenty of cooking ingredients, magazines and even Strandkorb, charming padded wicker beach chairs that I want to make my whole personality. 

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

