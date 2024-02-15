San Francisco is a badass city to go out in. Nevermind all the doom loop naysayers, there’s still never a shortage of fun things to do in SF. As Downtown begins a revival of sorts and Mission Bay developments lay their roots, the hotel bars scene is thriving, and it’s certainly not just limited to those specific neighborhood pockets. While timeless hotel bars like the Tonga Room at the Fairmont — with it’s tiki kitsch and indoor pool stage — and the panoramic Top of The Mark at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel laid the historic foundation for San Francisco’s destination hotel bar landscape, these other eight spots are the creme de la creme of SF’s vibrant, accessible and bustling hotel bars. From sweeping rooftops, classic cocktail culture and flat out dynamite drinks, these are the Best Hotel Bars in SF.

Rise Over Run Leyla Ismen

Downtown SF rooftop bars are booming and Rise Over Run at The LINE Hotel is one of the most eclectic products of that boom since opening in late 2022. There’s diverse seating options in the 185-seat space from fire pit booths and heated two-tops outside, to hi-tops and the bar counter in the glass-walled solarium. Each yields unique vantage points of mid-market high-rises and parts of the Downtown skyline.

The drink and food here really take the cake though. The bar program, from Danny Louie — an alum of Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s — skews towards Southeast Asian influences. The Negroni Coast has unmistakable aromas of toasted coconut and the beautiful herbaceousness of Thai basil. That basil shows up again in the One Way Ticket, along with Japanese whiskey, coconut, peach and lime, a joy to sip with the tamarind and peanut-dotted Singapore cabbage salad. The fried chicken “bucket” is presented in a golden birdcage with buttery biscuits and dips, while the crudo trio features fresh and dressed up hamachi, salmon and octopus.

There’s jazz fusion programming every last Tuesday, local DJ’s every first Thursday and more special events. With rumblings of a speakeasy opening downstairs at The LINE SF soon too, it’s hotel bars like Rise Over Run that’ll be standing strong leading San Francisco’s downtown renaissance.

33 Turk St

The Third Floor Garrett Rowland/Joseph Weaver

A stones throw away from the iconic Transamerica Pyramid, The Third Floor at The Jay might just be the most comprehensive dinner and drinks hotel bar lounge experience in San Francisco, with a warm, gorgeous terrace too. From the esteemed Omakase Restaurant Group, oysters with champagne espuma, smoky squid and perfectly poached shrimp of the Petite Seafood Tower show the beginnings of a marvelous vision of The Third Floor Executive Chef Michael Magallenes. Hearty yakitori skewers like tare-glazed chicken thigh & shiso, and king trumpet mushroom are delightful, while the Chicken Katsu Sandwich with a chicken thigh cutlet wrapped in tsukune (chicken meatball) then panko crusted, is a revelation.

The Terrace cocktail, with gin, suze and Lillet is simple and spectacular, while the Mezcaloma with mezcal, spiced grapefruit, select aperitivo, lime, ginger, honey and club soda is a smooth twist on a classic paloma. Walk up the three-story circular staircase upon arrival and you’ll be welcomed by an elegantly-designed bar and spherical-themed dining areas. With excellent service to boot, The Third Floor is the kind of place that’ll just make you want to go out to eat and drink in San Francisco more often.

433 Clay St

There are two unique personalities to Chambers at The Phoenix Hotel: One of them is a dimly lit cocktail and dinner lounge adorned with vintage vinyl bookshelf walls to fawn over while listening to 2000s indie jams. Order the Chicory Caesar Salad and one of the lowkey best and reasonably priced NY Steak preparations in town before heading out for a concert at Great American Music Hall, just a few minutes walk away.

The other, is a Sunday summer poolside party series outdoors with big name DJs like Flight Facilities, A-Trak, and Sango. A dozen bartenders set up outside to keep their tropical Tequila Drink and smoky Scotch Smash bevvies flowing, with no lines ever. “Our pet peeve is lines,” general manager Auggie Apodaca jokes. And there’s even a drag brunch on deck as winter starts to wear off.

601 Eddy St

Ever sat at a steakhouse bar lounge while waiting for a table that was so comfortable you almost just wanted to stay there all night instead? That’s Pied Piper at the historic Palace Hotel in the Financial District. Everything about this place speaks to a classic San Francisco experience. You’re greeted with pimento-stuffed olives and potato chips on little gold plated chalices upon seating, the legendary Pied Piper mural by artist Maxfield Parrish is ever-present in the room and the cocktails…oh the cocktails!

This is a haven of SF cocktail culture and history, with bartenders who’ve worked here for decades. They serve up the Boothby Cocktail — created by early 1900’s SF bartending trailblazer William Boothby — a Manhattan with a float of bubbles that it just works on every level. Named after the ex-president, Harding’s Old Fashioned has Basil Hayden’s bourbon, ruby port, and fernet. The scotch selection features a no frills collection of standards and Naba cabs stud the wine list.

The food? Classic again. An unreal Quail scotch egg and perfectly seared scallops to start, along with a wagyu beef burger or an incredible filet mignon for mains and of course, the Green Goddess Salad originally concocted at The Palace. The mosaic tile in the back ballroom, Emperor Norton iconography and The Palace’s signature glass ceiling feel right out of a Wes Anderson set in what’s not only one of the best hotel bars in San Francisco, but in the entire country.

2 New Montgomery St

Charmaines Manolo Yllera

Completely remodeled in 2020, Charmaine’s rooftop at the Proper Hotel offers multiple stunning views of the city. Open late, it feels like being in an ornate-yet-modern penthouse space. A large triangular patio looks out towards the Embarcadero on one side, a narrow and cozy side patio faces a living room-like fireplace lounge, and there’s a very cool bird’s eye view of arterial Upper Market’s lit up thoroughfare on the back.

Cocktails by BVHospitality (of Trick Dog fame) are all named after cats, as is the theme at Charmaine’s. The Lovecats (I love a good The Cure reference) marries Tequila and Mezcal with Averna, Strawberry, Lemon and Cinnamon. While the On The Moon martini (shout out Dr. Seuss) is dirty but not salty, strong and bold, but also refreshing and garnished with a pickle. And if you’re feeling baller, the Reserve Liquor list has wow-inducing rare pours.

Starting with Chef Jason Fox’s buttery pretzels and smoked pimento cheese dip are a must, as are pork belly skewers with yuzu, black sesame and chives. The Japanese cheesecake with blueberry compote and sticky honeycomb crunchies is a real treat that pairs well with cognac by the fire with friends, overlooking Salesforce Tower’s flickering lights.

45 McAllister St

Lobby Bar kelly puleio photo/Lobby Bar

While most of the go-to hotel bar destinations are towards SF’s more Downtown-centric enclaves, Lobby Bar at the boutique Hotel Castro, is in the heart of the city’s historically gay neighborhood. Sharing ownership with nearby Hi-Tops (which now also boasts two Los Angeles locations), Lobby Bar is all about the cocktails. Bar Manager Kelly Corso takes pride in showcasing unusual spirits like prickly pear mezcal in the Tia Reyes cocktail, and LGBTQ-owned brands like La Condesa gin.

The drinks list rotates every four months and there are some serious bangers currently gracing the lineup like the bold-but-balanced Choke Me Daddy, with rye, artichoke, lemon and peach. “You should always taste the spirit when you’re drinking it. I’m not in the camp of masking a stiff drink,” Corso says. The LCD Soundsystem-themed You Wanted A Mint is one of the most aromatic rum drinks I’ve had in recent memory, with a proprietary (and very secret) rum blend, bitter bianco, Dolin bianco, house mint cane and lime; the splendid scent envelops your senses as soon as it’s placed on the Quartzite table top with LED lights. It’s a lively, but still intimate two-room interior, and the Andy Warhol wallpaper in the bathroom is a nice touch.

4230 18th St, Unit A

Cavaña Cavaña

Coming up on its two year anniversary, Cavaña at the chic LUMA Hotel masterfully incorporates the flavors of Latin America throughout its inventive drinks, exciting food and upbeat rooftop environment. That’s because managing partner and Bay Area bar industry vet Anthony Parks and his twin brother are half-Peruvian and were inspired by traveling throughout Central and South America. The caipirinha instantly took me back to my native Brazil, while a DJ spun salsa and reggaeton on the intimate dance floor for a diverse and stylish crowd. A long sip of the Caña Parchita lets you take in every facet of Oaxacan aguardiente, Salvadoran rum, passionfruit, coconut, ancho chile, pineapple and lime, while the Elote Pasilla with mexican corn whiskey, reposado tequila, blackened corn, pasilla chile and bitter vermouth is a world-beater.

The convivial floor plan opens up to multiple patios looking out at San Francisco’s Mission Bay on one end and the Downtown skyline on the other; you see the many touchstones of San Francisco wherever you’re sitting or standing.

Chef Edwin Bayone III’s warm and jovial persona comes through on all of his food offerings here: From oysters with aguachile rojo, to hearty halibut ceviche with Peruvian corn, garnet yam, coriander, and yuzu leche de tigre and white corn arepas with brisket stew, black beans, peppers, and cotija cheese. It can get busy here, with long lines downstairs to join the party on weekends, but that’s because the pre and post-Chase Center hot spot has managed to create a welcoming, family-run atmosphere that’s not often seen at hotel bars. Cavaña knows what it wants to be and executes it well — and discovering the mezcal flights is reason alone to come to Cavaña.

100 Channel St, 17th Floor

Kaiyo Kaiyo

Waking up to the Hyatt Place SF, you can see the entrance to Oracle Park before heading up to the Kaiyo Rooftop. It’s no surprise that out-of-town baseball fans often frequent the hotel bars when visiting San Francisco during the season. What they find is a haven for Peruvian Nikkei cuisine — a fusion of Peru’s Japanese and Latin melting pot — and craft cocktails that also tip a cap to San Francisco. On the latter, Akko’s Secret Cocktail merges a Bay Area favorite in Hennessey, with yuzu liqueur and Kilgore Japanese whiskey. There’s even a Toki Whiskey highball draft machine that churns out immaculate mixes of the classic.

The menu is filled with fun shareable bites like Tuna Tataki with red miso leche de Tigre for an umami sweetness and tartness from gooseberry. Fresh sashimi contrasts with flaky, buttery empanadas served with rococo aioli, and the must-have miso butter corn ribs. This is an intimate space that’s open late, and can host memorable date nights overlooking pristine views of the skyline. Plus the newly-minted glass windows make for a wind-resistant year-round destination.

701 3rd St, 12th Floor