If you’re taking clients out for dinner, you could certainly make a reservation at one of your favorite standbys. On the other hand, since it’s on the company dime, you could opt for a more memorable (read: lavish) experience. To help, we’ve compiled nine of the best expense-account restaurants in Chicago, whether you’re indeed looking to seal the deal, or perhaps visiting town on business, heading out to lunch with the boss or simply in the mood for a luxurious night out. From steakhouses to Michelin stars to tasting menus, we’ve got options no matter the boxes you’re looking to check.

This is not your typical, old-school steakhouse. It’s a contemporary take on the genre, which is readily apparent in the design, from the dark wood floor to the modern lighting. Having gotten that surprise out of the way, let’s move on to the food. Yes, it’s a steakhouse, but if you don’t order the famous RPM Chilled Seafood Tower, you’ll regret it. It comes with shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab and oysters. Elsewhere on the menu, the thick-cut bacon (an appetizer) is out of this world, and anything wagyu is their speciality. We had a table for three, and our bill was $500 before tax — so this is the perfect spot to go to when someone else is footing the bill. Pro tip: Tell your waiter that you’re celebrating something (anything!) and they’ll bring out complimentary cotton candy for the table.

66 W Kinzie St

With three locations (River North, Willis Tower and Lincoln Park), this is a very popular and quickly expanding spot for lunch, dinner or a late evening meal. There’s something for everyone, from the Tako Taco (spicy octopus, avocado and a crispy shell) to the standard sushi sets to the charcoal-grilled miso salmon. We couldn’t help but order a little of everything, which is why this should be on your expense account list; but we’re intentionally leaving off the Willis Tower location, since it’s more casual.

1950 N Halsted St; 63 W Grand Ave

TBH, we’d go here regardless of whether our company was footing the bill. It’s that good. Boka has been a high-end West Loop staple since 2003, and has received just about every foodie award, from Michelin to James Beard to Chefs to Watch. They started out as the hot contemporary restaurant, and over 20 years later they’re still at the top of the list. Reservations are hard to come by, so plan ahead.

1729 N Halsted St.

BLVD Steakhouse’s tomahawk steak BLVD Steakhouse

We have another steakhouse on the list because 1) Chicago is known for its steakhouses and 2) they’re the best default option when you’ve got the company card. BLVD was inspired by Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, so expect to be dazzled by massive chandeliers, velvet seating and mouthwatering cuts.

817 W Lake St

This is a supper club, and it has a specific vibe: jazz bands, prime rib and a super-friendly atmosphere. Tortoise Supper Club is known for its oysters (if you’re not on an expense account, come here for their $1 oyster happy hour), steak, fish and sides. (But even the bread is outstanding.) Come super hungry, as the portions are large.

350 N State St

Celebrating a deal? Oriole will nail your meal. The West Loop fine-dining restaurant opened in 2016 and promptly received two Michelin stars and the Jean Banchet Award for restaurant of the year. Executive chef and owner Noah Sandoval has been named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs and nominated for a James Beard Award. Reservations are about $350 per person for a tasting menu that literally starts in the restaurant’s kitchen.

661 W Walnut St

Vanilla bean yogurt bowl from Beatrix’s Beatrix

It’s the combination of lively atmosphere and menu with something for everyone that makes Beatrix ideal for dining with co-workers. Brunch is very popular, and for good reason. Order anything from the avocado toast with tuna poke to traditional brunch staples — you can’t go wrong. Beatrix is a great upscale yet comfortable spot with an eclectic menu, and the interior is cozy yet trendy. They’re located in Fulton Market, the Loop, River North, Streeterville and Oak Brook, so you won’t be far from a Beatrix no matter where you are.

834 W Fulton Market,; 155 N Wacker Dr; 519 N Clark St; 671 N St. Clair St; 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook.

Brendan Sodikoff, the owner of Bavette’s Bar & Bouef, is incredibly skilled at producing impeccable restaurant concepts. He also owns Doughnut Vault and Au Cheval, the latter of which typically makes it on just about every “best restaurant” roundup. Bavette’s, which opened in 2013, is no different. If jazz music had a taste, it would be this restaurant. It’s a steakhouse specializing in all the traditional dishes, from shrimp cocktail to bone-in rib eye.

218 W Kinzie St

The tasting menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant here changes often, depending on the season and the theme (ranging from Tuscany Tour to Bobby Flay’s Southwestern menu), but we’ve never had a bad meal. That means pricing will also change frequently, but don’t expect to get out of there spending less than $200 per person.

953 W Fulton Market