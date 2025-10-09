Don’t Know Where to Start with Pilates? Try Home

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I remember thinking when I first started doing reformer pilates back in 2021, “If only I could have one of these in my home.” I didn’t think it was possible to be able to do leg circles in the middle of my living room, in the same way I thought it would be kinda crazy to own my favorite machine at the gym (the Adductor/Abductor machine, naturally).

More and more so, you can order in exercise equipment like takeout — from stationary bikes to rowers to full-on gym systems. Still, at-home pilates reformers seemed like a relatively new concept.

I first heard of YourReformer through one of my pilates instructors at my favorite studio in Brooklyn, The Fit In, who teaches online pilates classes through the YourReformer app (shoutout Manuela). YourReformer is an Australian-owned at-home pilates reformer brand started in 2021 by couple Emma and Ben Stallworthy, who owned a studio chain before pivoting to the home market.

It wasn’t until I became a pilates instructor myself that I realized how beneficial it would be to have my own reformer — so I could still make time for taking my own pilates classes, and so I could class plan.

Why Choose YourReformer?

I’ve done a lot of research on other brands that offer the same (perhaps Allegro is their biggest competition). What I prefer about YourReformer over these other brands is the aesthetic, the quality and the customer service.

Before we really dive in, let’s take a look at the specs:

92.52 inches (L) x 25.20 inches (W) x 10.24-14.17 inches (H)

Five commercial springs: 2 heavy (red), 2 medium (blue), 1 light (yellow)

Five position footbar, three position headrest

Monthly app subscription (not required): $20.99/month, $119.99/semi-annually, $234.99/annually

Comes in four different setups: The Original, The Folding, The Studio and The Rental

A reformer combined with an interior design statement. YourReformer

What I Like About YourReformer

You Can Rent or Own

If you’d like to see what a reformer in your home is like before taking the plunge, YourReformer offers a convenient rental program for $39/week. There’s a $300 refundable deposit required as well, as well as a 12-week minimum term. One thing to note: The Rental is available in select areas in Dallas, Southern California and the Northeast, so be sure to check zip code to be certain.

You Have High-Quality Options

YourReformer comes in a range of plush upholstery colors — black, mocha, espresso, dusty rose, ivory — and two options for the wood, maple and walnut. The reformer comes with a jumpboard, box and extra loops, plus a prop starter kit including two 1kg weights, a magic circle and a ball. You can even choose from a foldable or non-foldable version, depending on the amount of space you have in your home. I can attest to the smooth and strong performance capabilities after using it regularly over the last three months. The upholstery is squishier than the studio reformers I’ve used (if you’ve taken studio classes, for example, there’s typically a removable pad on the platform, whereas YourReformer platforms are fully upholstered).

Doesn’t Require a Subscription

I personally find it very annoying that so many at-home exercise systems require a hefty monthly or annual fee, and it ends up being the reason I don’t end up committing. Don’t you buy the thing to save money in the long run?

YourReformer does have an app that has hundreds of classes available, including mat classes, but it’s not required to use your reformer. Pilates classes can be found all over the internet, or if you already have some level of experience, you can come up with your own class plans for yourself.

Endlessly Customizable Low-Impact Workouts

YourReformer is an analog tool with which you can truly work any part of your body your heart desires, and you don’t have to have any prior level of experience to get started. Follow along with a class, or choose your own adventure. Do it for as long or as short as you want. Sometimes I’m trying to get my full 50 minutes in, sometimes I just want to carve out time to move my body for 20. Sometimes I want a full body workout, sometimes I just wanna do a million loaded lunges. There are no rules. The world is your oyster.

No More Commuting or Expensive Class Packages

The YourReformer certainly isn’t cheap, sitting at $2,750. However, when you break it down, if a single pilates class is $40 on average, all you need is to take 70 classes with it to “pay it off.” That, plus saving time, energy and (in some cases) cost on commute, makes it a pretty good deal.

What You May Not Like About YourReformer

Takes Up Space

A pilates reformer is by no means small, especially if you’re lacking in square footage, as I certainly am in NYC. But here’s the good news: YourReformer is beautiful to look at. The Rental Reformer I tested had Black upholstery, and lived in the space where I’d have a coffee table in front of my couch, as well as briefly doubling as a divider in the middle of my living room. The Foldable YourReformer in Mocha would be the best choice for my situation, so it can be tucked away in between uses, and match my interior design flawlessly when set up.

Shipping Methods Depend On Your Area

You can order a YourReformer across the continental United States, but you may need to bring it in and finish setting it up yourself, depending on where you live. Valet delivery service is only available in participating locations in Dallas, Southern California and the Northeast.

Takes Away the Community Element of Pilates

YourReformer is perfect if you’re a parent, strapped for time or just want the ability to do pilates alone (or while watching your favorite TV show, my personal favorite). But if you’re someone who enjoys being a part of a real world pilates community, or receiving in-class encouragement and hands-on correction, you may think those are cons of switching to an at-home reformer. I like to still take classes at the studio from time-to-time, but appreciated having my reformer at home for seasons when I didn’t have that luxury.

Final Thoughts

YourReformer provides high-quality reformers with excellent customer service and beautiful colors that blend in with your home’s interior design. I’ve tried the Rental out for the last few months, which has convinced me I’d now like to own one. It stands out to me as a better home-exercise investment, given its endless possibilities for workouts as well as beautiful design that doubles as interior decor. Whether it’s for yourself or for your partner, YourReformer is completely splurge-worthy.

