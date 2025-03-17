Wellness > Fitness

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Many of the "top 1%" benchmarks flying around are pretty arbitrary — but people are going to chase them anyway

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.
Peak fitness is relative — but the internet has somehow landed on some very specific goalposts.
Lately my algorithm’s been feeding me a diet of “fitness checklist” content. Basically, wellness influencers post a list of 10-12 benchmarks paired to a grand claim: if you can knock all of these out, you’re an elite athlete. One I saw the other day went further than that, writing “you’re in the top 1%” if you can complete each task. In the comments section, various users celebrate being “in the 1% club.”

These checklists typically feature a grab bag of diverse challenges. For instance:

  • Do 10 pull-ups
  • Run a mile in under seven minutes
  • Bench press 1.25x your bodyweight
  • Play a sport for over an hour
  • Sprint for 10 seconds four to five times

And so on and so forth. The idea is simple: complete the list, and you’ve proven yourself. But proven what, exactly? That’s where things start to get murky.

Why Fitness Checklists Are All Over the Place

The popularity of this trend makes sense in the hybrid fitness era, as lifters are running marathons and runners are putting in time at the squat rack. Also swirling around the conversation are polarized notions of masculinity; there’s a growing online community of men who like to invoke antiquity — and even ancestral living — for examples of what men should look like or be able to do. These checklists overlap with those expectations.

In other words, you can sense social media pushing towards some physiological ideal. That’s nothing all that new — perfect physiques have sold millions of men’s magazines going back decades. But it’s fascinating that the aspiration is now being sold in the form of personal performative Olympiads. The posts rely on the viral nature of online challenges, trusting (accurately) that the men who see the checklists will either feel inadequate or superior (Some chime in saying the benchmarks are too easy.) Maybe some will walk away inspired. It’s all engagement, anyway.

Are They Legit?

I have mixed feelings about the lists. On one hand, they seem like a bid for attention from the same “fitfluencers” peddling supplements, bogus biohacking advice and obesity fixes. But I also love fitness challenges, and believe in the power of goal-setting. Some of the most rewarding periods of my life have come from chasing a particular fitness goal. I think back to benching 250 pounds, or running a marathon in under three hours. Each time, I felt like I’d won the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, your ability to perform certain tasks at certain ages can absolutely predict how many quality years you have left on this planet. Look to “push-up capacity,” a holy grail for understanding “strengthspan” and heart health. And you can easily consult a “mile-time chart” to measure your endurance as you age. For instance: a 6:48 mile at the age of 41 actually does place you in the top 1% of adult males.

Many of the bullet-points that end up on these lists aren’t easily researched, though. They’re arbitrary figures, included because they sound correct, and generated for generalist appeal. With that in mind: if you come across one in the wild, I definitely wouldn’t view the list as dogmatic. Even if every challenge on the list seemed reasonable — or was worth training for — the list will likely neglect some other department: like grip strength, flexibility, lateral movement, rotational power, real-world applicability (also known as functional fitness).

Make a Fitness Bucket List, Instead

Instead of treating these checklists like scripture, I recommend forming a personal bucket list. What are your wellness white whales? Is there a yoga pose you want to master? A road race you want to conquer? Toes you want to touch?

You can expand the very concept of a physical accomplishment, too — how about “Get rid of back pain.” Pain relief isn’t a sexy concept, but sticking to an injury-prevention plan could be the most important fitness feat of your life, saving you decades of appointments and thousands of dollars.

It’s important to remember, also, that amateur athletes can’t possibly devote equal time and attention to strength, endurance, flexibility, durability, etc. The hybrid fitness era is inspiring, and it’s been awesome to see people of different shapes, from different backgrounds, dip their toes in so many different challenges. But while some Americans don’t move at all, others are moving too much — cramming way too many activities into their monthly regimen. Steer clear of overtraining syndrome!

Remember, fitness is extremely relative. Something else that popped up in my algorithm lately: rugby players groaning through Pilates. It’s pretty funny. These are some of the fittest guys in the world, an ideal blend of strength and cardio, and the reformer’s tearing them to bits. We’re all going to get humbled once we step outside our wheelhouse — and that’s a good thing. The real challenge isn’t chasing someone else’s checklist, but deciding where to set your own goalposts, when to move them and how to keep evolving as you go.

