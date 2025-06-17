Culture > Film

It Turns Out Young Men Prefer Strong Female Characters in Movies

A new report suggests several audience assumptions about movies are outdated

By Kirk Miller
June 17, 2025 12:08 pm EDT
Young man staring at large TV screen full of movie choices
Young male movie fans like character development and strong females.
StockVault/Creative Commons

We’ve been so worried about the state of the young male mind (side note: watching Adolescence doesn’t help) that this news caught us by surprise, pleasantly. According to a new report by the audience intelligence platform DiO, which analyzes movie trailer reactions, younger male viewers engage more favorably to movie trailers and other screen content that showcase character development and narrative depth over “high-octane action scenes.”

Per Deadline, DiO utilized facial coding, biometric and cognitive data across 37,000 viewers to make some startling conclusions. Another big takeaway is that younger men appreciate female characters who are strong and independent. “This data points towards a shifting perception of masculinity and an evolving appetite for richer, more grounded storytelling,” says DiO CEO and founder Ade Shannon.

“The Iron Claw” and the Tragedy of Toxic Masculinity
“The Iron Claw” and the Tragedy of Toxic Masculinity
 Director Sean Durkin takes some liberties in his depiction of wrestling’s Von Erich family, but they ultimately pay off

This is good news, although the methods for achieving these results are, well, interesting. DiO claims they “map emotions and experiences to outcomes” while gauging the “audience’s subconscious emotional response to content, using facial coding and advanced wearable technology, to produce highly accurate and actionable insight.”

The UK-based company’s findings were already utilized by an independent movie company True Brit in the marketing for Marching Powder, a film revolving around football hooliganism and its aftermath. That studio’s head of theatrical distribution credited DiO’s report for a successful first weekend at the box office, noting that “detailed analytics” provided by DiO helped “identify the specific moments, characters, lines and gags from the trailer that resonated most strongly with the two distinctly different audiences that we were targeting.”

Um, hooray? But don’t let marketing jargon take away from the idea that young male viewers are into more than just Marvel films and Fast & Furious sequels.

Culture
Culture > Film
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.





