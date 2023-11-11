"Saving Private Ryan" screening
People in military costume gather on Omaha Beach to watch an outdoor screening of the World War II film "Saving Private Ryan" on June 05, 2019.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Culture > Film

Making a World War II Film Has Plenty of Challenges — Costumes Included

How do you effortlessly evoke the past?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 11, 2023 9:49 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

It was sometime between watching the trailer for Masters of the Air and reading a review of All the Light We Cannot See that it became apparent that films and prestige television projects set against the backdrop of World War II are, in fact, a big deal right now. That hasn’t necessarily ever not been the case; this year has also given viewers everything from the somber drama of Oppenheimer to the pulpy thrills of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — which, while largely set in the 1960s, does feature an extended flashback to the last days of WWII.

All of which leads to a sizable question for the production crews of those films: namely, how do you get the looks right?The period of time surrounding World War II had a distinctive look all its own, and it also had a significant influence on the design of clothing in subsequent years.

In a fascinating article for IndieWire, Sarah Shachat spoke with a host of costume designers and wardrobe experts on the challenges of making a period piece look period-accurate. The article also does a tremendous job of dispelling some preconceived notions about finding the right costumes — namely, that the answer doesn’t always involve finding well-preserved articles of clothing from that time.

“[H]uman bodies in the ’40s were very different than contemporary human bodies,” Trayce Gigi Field of A League of Their Own told Shachat. Field went on to note that “[i]t was rare to have a size 14 shoe for men.”

Let Jon Hamm Be an A-List Movie Star, You Cowards
Let Jon Hamm Be an A-List Movie Star, You Cowards
 Post-“Mad Men,” Hamm has failed to become a Hollywood leading man. “Confess, Fletch” should have changed that.

Archival research can yield interesting onscreen results, but it also has its drawbacks. In an interview with The Art of Costume, Ellen Mirojnick — who designed the costumes for Oppenheimer — addressed one substantial challenge in that area. “Obviously, the one thing that wasn’t clear was that they were black-and-white photos,” Mirojnick said. “We had to think about the textures and what colors would be relevant.”

Seamlessly evoking history on screen is much more challenging than it might appear. Reading about the efforts of Mirojnick, Fields and others in their line of work sheds light on an easy-to-miss aspect of filmmaking — and provides a fascinating link between past and present.

More Like This

Critics Choice
Drama From the Critics Choice Awards Wasn’t Limited to the Movies Being Honored
“The Nightingale” Is a Traumatic but Necessary Film. You’ve Been Warned.
“The Nightingale” Is a Traumatic but Necessary Film. You’ve Been Warned.
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
The Costume Designer for “Indiana Jones” Explains How to Recreate the Iconic Character’s Look
oppenheimer martini
Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.

Culture
Culture > Film

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

"Saving Private Ryan" screening

Making a World War II Film Has Plenty of Challenges — Costumes Included

Luca Guadagnino, director of "Call Me By Your Name," says he is no longer working on a new "Scarface" based on a Coen brothers screenplay

Luca Guadagnino Is No Longer Directing a New "Scarface"

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in "Priscilla"

“Priscilla” Offers a Melancholy New Perspective on One of Pop Culture’s Most Famous Relationships

A depiction of a potential multiverse, where multiple universes exist. Is the multiverse real? Scientists fall on both sides.

The Hypothetical, Tantalizing, Possibly Unprovable Reality of the Multiverse

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Gray Maynard, a former UFC fighter, getting punched in the face during a bout in 2014. Maynard is now automatically part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.

The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters

Early Black Friday gift ideas on a purple background

The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

a collection of rye whiskey bottles that we liked that are under $100

10 Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Dan Silverman's "Million Dollar Chicken."

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.