Culture > Film

We Might Be Closer to a “Top Gun 3” Than You’d Think

One of the film's writers recently provided an update on the project

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 26, 2025 8:09 pm EDT
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at "Top Gun: Maverick"
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival .
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

When it was released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick pulled off the unthinkable: an undeniable blockbuster hit that also received rave reviews. (It’s also the rare sequel that’s better than its predecessor.) It also helped make Glen Powell a star and began the tradition of Lewis Pullman playing guys named Bob in large-scale action films. And while it was well over 30 years between the first two installments, it sure sounds like fans of the series will have less time to wait before installment number three.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lexi Carson relayed the news that Maverick screenwriter and frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie recently gave an encouraging progress report on Top Gun 3. McQuarrie provided the update on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where he said that his idea for the film is “already in the bag.”

McQuarrie provided more details, saying that he and Ehren Kruger — two of the three credited screenwriters for Maverick — had had “one conversation about it and the framework is there.”

News that a third Top Gun was in the works first emerged in early 2024, when Variety reported that Paramount was proceeding with a sequel that would feature Cruise, Powell and Miles Teller. (Ed Harris reprising his Maverick role, however, seems a lot less likely.)

“Top Gun” Is the Latest Action Franchise to Get a Reality Show
“Top Gun” Is the Latest Action Franchise to Get a Reality Show
 Entering the company of James Bond and “Star Wars”

Last year, Powell revealed that there was a start date in mind for Top Gun 3, but — understandably — declined to provide any more information about it. Perhaps this film will answer one of the lingering questions from Maverick, namely: where exactly is the film’s climactic mission taking place, anyway?

More Like This

Glen Powell
“Top Gun: Maverick”‘s Beach Football Scene Reportedly Injured Actor Glen Powell
Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle in "Top Gun: Maverick." Reportedly, China has abandoned it ripoff of the blockbuster
“Top Gun: Maverick” Was So Good That China Abandoned Its Ripoff of It
a picture of Miles Teller in Top Gun:Maverick shirtless, dancing and wearing the Ray-Ban Caravan sunglasses
We Found Miles Teller’s “Top Gun: Maverick” Sunglasses
Top Gun Maverick
“Top Gun: Maverick” Is a Legacy Sequel to America

Culture
Culture > Film
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Memorial Day Sale
All the Memorial Day Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at "Top Gun: Maverick"

We Might Be Closer to a "Top Gun 3" Than You'd Think

Katy O’Brian Was Built for This

Katy O’Brian Was Built for This

Cover of Ben Tanzer's "After Hours"

Fathers, Sons and Watching “After Hours”

A close-up of Darth Vader's helmet

Darth Vader’s AI “Fortnite” Appearance Sparks Legal Complaint

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water