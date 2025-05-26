We Might Be Closer to a “Top Gun 3” Than You’d Think

When it was released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick pulled off the unthinkable: an undeniable blockbuster hit that also received rave reviews. (It’s also the rare sequel that’s better than its predecessor.) It also helped make Glen Powell a star and began the tradition of Lewis Pullman playing guys named Bob in large-scale action films. And while it was well over 30 years between the first two installments, it sure sounds like fans of the series will have less time to wait before installment number three.



The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lexi Carson relayed the news that Maverick screenwriter and frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie recently gave an encouraging progress report on Top Gun 3. McQuarrie provided the update on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where he said that his idea for the film is “already in the bag.”



McQuarrie provided more details, saying that he and Ehren Kruger — two of the three credited screenwriters for Maverick — had had “one conversation about it and the framework is there.”



News that a third Top Gun was in the works first emerged in early 2024, when Variety reported that Paramount was proceeding with a sequel that would feature Cruise, Powell and Miles Teller. (Ed Harris reprising his Maverick role, however, seems a lot less likely.)

Last year, Powell revealed that there was a start date in mind for Top Gun 3, but — understandably — declined to provide any more information about it. Perhaps this film will answer one of the lingering questions from Maverick, namely: where exactly is the film’s climactic mission taking place, anyway?