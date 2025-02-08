Rolex Is Teaming Up With Film at Lincoln Center

It’s been over 50 years since Film at Lincoln Center began programming films at one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses. Since the organization debuted in 1969, they’ve hosted a legion of critically acclaimed films and legendary filmmakers, making them an essential part of the city’s creative scene. It’s a prestigious organization — and now, it’s partnered with another prominent name.



Film at Lincoln Center recently announced a three-year partnership with Rolex, making the watchmakers the exclusive timepiece of the series. The announcement cites high-profile events like the the annual New York Film Festival and the fundraiser known as the Chaplin Award Gala, which will be produced in partnership with Rolex.



“As [Rolex] were looking to continue their support of filmmakers and cinema, Film at Lincoln Center aligned nicely with their goals,” Film at Lincoln Center’s Elizabeth Gardner told The Hollywood Reporter. “Both brands are committed to championing global filmmakers.”

Rolex’s own website features a list of past film and television projects that have prominently featured the company’s watches, including Poker Face and The Iron Claw.



More broadly, the link between timekeeping and cinema runs deeper than you might expect; legendary filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky titled his memoir Sculpting in Time, and Christian Marclay’s acclaimed The Clock recently made a highly-anticipated return to the Museum of Modern Art. In other words, if you’re making a project that runs at 24 frames per second, presumably you’re going to need a way to count those seconds.