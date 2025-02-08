Culture > Film

Rolex Is Teaming Up With Film at Lincoln Center

A good day for fans of quality watches and critically acclaimed movies

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 8, 2025 9:03 pm EST
Rolex logo at Film at Lincoln Center
Timepieces and critically acclaimed films, all in one place.
Film at Lincoln Center

It’s been over 50 years since Film at Lincoln Center began programming films at one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses. Since the organization debuted in 1969, they’ve hosted a legion of critically acclaimed films and legendary filmmakers, making them an essential part of the city’s creative scene. It’s a prestigious organization — and now, it’s partnered with another prominent name.

Film at Lincoln Center recently announced a three-year partnership with Rolex, making the watchmakers the exclusive timepiece of the series. The announcement cites high-profile events like the the annual New York Film Festival and the fundraiser known as the Chaplin Award Gala, which will be produced in partnership with Rolex.

“As [Rolex] were looking to continue their support of filmmakers and cinema, Film at Lincoln Center aligned nicely with their goals,” Film at Lincoln Center’s Elizabeth Gardner told The Hollywood Reporter. “Both brands are committed to championing global filmmakers.”

Rolex’s Partnership with SailGP Pairs Innovation and Athleticism
Rolex’s Partnership with SailGP Pairs Innovation and Athleticism
 The cutting-edge sailing technology is used in races worldwide, with the Season 4 finale in San Francisco on July 13-14

Rolex’s own website features a list of past film and television projects that have prominently featured the company’s watches, including Poker Face and The Iron Claw.

More broadly, the link between timekeeping and cinema runs deeper than you might expect; legendary filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky titled his memoir Sculpting in Time, and Christian Marclay’s acclaimed The Clock recently made a highly-anticipated return to the Museum of Modern Art. In other words, if you’re making a project that runs at 24 frames per second, presumably you’re going to need a way to count those seconds.

More Like This

Rolex and Tudor new watch releases
Rolex and Tudor Just Released a Crop of Awesome New Watches
Luca Guadagnino
Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s Next Project Is a Luxury Hotel
Marlon Brando Rolex GMT-Master ref. 1675, which is headed to auction at Christie's in 2023 after selling through Phillips in 2019
Marlon Brando’s Rolex: Grail Watch or Overvalued Prop?
David Lynch in 2017. The visionary filmmaker has died at the age of 78.
David Lynch Showed Us How to Age

Culture
Culture > Film
Leisure
Leisure > Watches
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man delivering roses
Why You Should Send Men Flowers
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
Malort bottles
The Latest Frontier in Non-Alcoholic Spirits Is a Zero-Proof Malört
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2025
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
These are the best colognes for winter.
The 9 Best Colognes to Rock This Winter
InsideHook correspondent Basem Wasef standing next to the new Land Rover Defender OCTA
“Tough Luxury”: Our First Drive in Land Rover’s No-Expense-Spared Off-Roader

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Rolex logo at Film at Lincoln Center

Rolex Is Teaming Up With Film at Lincoln Center

2025 Chevrolet Blazer

Report: Chevrolet Blazer Is Going Electric-Only In the US

Waldorf Astoria lobby bar

Buyers Are Closing on Condos in the Renovated Waldorf Astoria

Left: Billy Crystal in his iconic sweater in "When Harry Met Sally" from 1989. Right: Crystal in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's called "When Sally Met Hellmann's"

Billy Crystal Couldn’t Even Get a Good Sweater for His Super Bowl Ad

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread