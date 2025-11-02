Leisure > Autos > Electric

Sam Altman and Elon Musk Are Feuding Over a Tesla Roadster Deposit

It's part of a larger disagreement between the two CEOs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 2, 2025 5:02 pm EST
Sam Altman
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the first half of this year, a headline on the EV news site Electrek asked a question raised by many automotive enthusiasts: “Is the Tesla Roadster ever going to be made?” The article, by Fred Lambert, noted that the Roadster’s prototype debuted eight years ago, with no production model in sight. A followup article by Lambert referred to perpetual Roadster delays as “a running gag in the Tesla community” — though the article also pointed to some signs for optimism.

One high-profile figure who seems to have reached the end of his rope with respect to the Roadster delays is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In a post on X, Altman included a screenshot of the confirmation Tesla sent him in 2018, when he made a $45,000 deposit for a Roadster. That was followed by images of two other emails: his request to get a refund for his deposit and an error message indicating that the email that Altman had contacted was no longer in service.

“I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait.”

If you saw this and predicted that Elon Musk would reply, you would be correct. Musk’s first salvo referenced his ongoing clash with Altman over the nonprofit OpenAI Foundation. “You stole a non-profit,” Musk wrote in response to Altman’s post. Musk followed that up with another dig at Altman, implying that his version of events was not exactly complete.

“And you forgot to mention act 4, where this issue was fixed and you received a refund within 24 hours,” Musk wrote. “But that is in your nature.”

Do OpenAI’s New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?
Do OpenAI’s New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?
 It’s a challenge for the next iteration

Altman has since pushed back. “i helped turn the thing you left for dead into what should be the largest non-profit ever,” he wrote. “you know as well as anyone a structure like what openai has now is required to make that happen.” He also tried to strike a conciliatory tone. “now you have a great AI company and so do we,” he added. “can’t we all just move on?”

Musk has yet to respond to Altman’s posts directly, but did respond to another account that posted a screenshot of Altman’s latest post. “For some reason, I don’t trust him,” Musk wrote, pointing to a deposition that suggested internal conflicts within OpenAI. Will the feud continue from here? Will a production Roadster ever be available for sale? We’ll see if this high-profile conflict continues or fades into the background for now.

More Like This

Laptop with OpenAI
OpenAI Reconsiders Its Voice Duplication Tool
Tesla logo on a store location
Tesla’s Latest Update Is Literally Dystopian
Robot drinking at the bar
Report: Craft Beer Competition Derailed by AI
Tesla Cybercab with open door
Changes Are Coming to Tesla’s Cybercabs

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
Best Watches
The Best Watches of October 2025
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Manuscript of "On the Road" on display
Lost Jack Kerouac Story Discovered in Gangster's Archive

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Sam Altman

Sam Altman and Elon Musk Are Feuding Over a Tesla Roadster Deposit

travelers with suitcases at Newark Airport

There's a New Way to See How Much the Government Shutdown Has Affected Flights

Ram Heritage trucks

Stellantis Revealed What's Down the Road for Ram

Marriott Geneva hotel

Is Marriott Planning a Move Into Airport Lounges?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week