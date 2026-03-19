Rag & Bone is holding a friends-and-family sale, offering an extra 25% off its quality, British-tailored essentials like refined shirting and timeless denim. This limited-time event provides significant savings on stylish layers perfect for transitioning into warmer weather.

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New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing a friends-and-family sale now through March 29, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking 25% off of its refined shirting, timeless denim and handsome layers. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated shackets.

This selection of discounted goods has all the spring vibes you need as we begin to shed our layers for warmer temps. So if you’re a little maxed out on puffer coats and wool sweaters for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in lighter pieces you can enjoy within a matter of weeks (or hopefully days).

You can shop Rag & Bone’s Friends & Family sale here, or peruse a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing below.

Shop the Rag & Bone Friends & Family Sale:

A worthy add to your button-down collection.

Very sleek, very layerable.

A classic crew.

Neutrals are so in, no matter the season.

We love a baggy fit.

You can never go wrong with a rugby.

Everyone needs a fun spring shirt.

Very Don Draper.

Dark and mysterious.

Can’t go wrong with a gradient. At least not in this case.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »