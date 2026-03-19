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Leisure > Style

Rag & Bone’s Elevated Essentials Are 25% Off

From rugby shirts to polos to the perfect jeans for spring

By Shelby Slauer
March 19, 2026 11:46 am EDT
Deals like this don't come around often.
Deals like this don't come around often.
InsideHook

The Gist

Rag & Bone is holding a friends-and-family sale, offering an extra 25% off its quality, British-tailored essentials like refined shirting and timeless denim. This limited-time event provides significant savings on stylish layers perfect for transitioning into warmer weather.

Key Takeaways

  • The Rag & Bone friends and family sale offers an additional 25% discount.
  • The sale concludes on March 29.
  • Shoppers can find deals on refined shirting, timeless denim and elevated layers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing a friends-and-family sale now through March 29, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking 25% off of its refined shirting, timeless denim and handsome layers. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated shackets.

This selection of discounted goods has all the spring vibes you need as we begin to shed our layers for warmer temps. So if you’re a little maxed out on puffer coats and wool sweaters for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in lighter pieces you can enjoy within a matter of weeks (or hopefully days).

You can shop Rag & Bone’s Friends & Family sale here, or peruse a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing below.

Shop the Rag & Bone Friends & Family Sale:

Rag & Bone Tomlin Stretch Dobby Shirt
Rag & Bone Tomlin Stretch Dobby Shirt
Buy Here : $198 $98

A worthy add to your button-down collection.

Rag & Bone Dane Leather Quilted Shirt Jacket
Rag & Bone Dane Leather Quilted Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $1388 $679

Very sleek, very layerable.

Rag & Bone Harvey Crew
Rag & Bone Harvey Crew
Buy Here : $298 $147

A classic crew.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jeans
Buy Here : $268 $133

Neutrals are so in, no matter the season.

Rag & Bone rbBAGGY Fit Jeans
Rag & Bone rbBAGGY Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $278 $98

We love a baggy fit.

Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Rugby Shirt
Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $328 $161

You can never go wrong with a rugby.

Rag & Bone Avery Embroidered Camp Shirt
Rag & Bone Avery Embroidered Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $268 $95

Everyone needs a fun spring shirt.

Rag & Bone Harvey Striped Knit Polo Shirt
Rag & Bone Harvey Striped Knit Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $288 $102

Very Don Draper.

Rag & Bone rb Miramar Canvas Fit 4 Pants
Rag & Bone rb Miramar Canvas Fit 4 Pants
Buy Here : $248 $88

Dark and mysterious.

Rag & Bone Dalton Printed Shirt
Rag & Bone Dalton Printed Shirt
Buy Here : $268 $95

Can’t go wrong with a gradient. At least not in this case.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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