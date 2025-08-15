Leisure > Autos > Electric

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Hints at the EV Company’s Future

It sounds like the automaker is keeping things focused

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 15, 2025 1:16 pm EDT
Two Rivian trucks
What's next for EV manufacturer Rivian?
Rivian

A comedian and a CEO walked into a podcast studio. No, this isn’t the setup to an elaborate joke. Instead, it describes the circumstances under which Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe shared some of his company’s upcoming plans. Scaringe appeared on an episode of comedian Daniel Tosh’s podcast Tosh Show and addressed some of the most pressing questions around EVs, including affordability.

Scaringe pointed out that there needs to be more electric options at different price points. “When you move down into that $50,000 price point or around there, there’s really very few choices,” he told Tosh. He described his company’s recent partnership with Volkswagen as being one way of reaching that goal.

It also sounds like Rivian doesn’t plan on building dozens of different models. (As Autoblog’s James Ochoa pointed out, the R2 and R3 are set for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.) When Tosh asked how large Scaringe saw Rivian’s lineup getting, the CEO suggested their goal was to have “maybe five or six different vehicles.” Scaringe added they are working on the R4 and R5 — though he didn’t reveal much about them on the air — and said, “There may be an R6.”

Battery technology was another area where Scaringe made an interesting point — even if technology allowed for a battery with a range of 500 to 600 miles on a single charge, he anticipated that would translate into smaller, more powerful batteries rather than an EV that could drive from New York to Detroit on a single charge.

Rivian Opens Up Sales of Its Commercial Vans
Rivian Opens Up Sales of Its Commercial Vans
 The EV manufacturer’s exclusive deal with Amazon has come to an end

The conversation was occasionally candid — Tosh is not a fan of Rivian’s existing phone chargers, which he referred to as “garbage.” Scaringe also looked a little shocked when Tosh revealed that he covered up the warning lights inside his Rivian’s cabin. “Those are required by law,” he told the comedian.

Tosh also had a question about another Rivian vehicle, one that might be a little harder for him to get. “Can I get an Amazon truck?” Tosh asked. Scaringe told him he could not, though he then expanded on Rivian’s exclusive arrangement with Amazon.

“We’re selling them to other commercial customers, so if you wanted to run a small logistics service, maybe,” Scaringe said. To Tosh’s stated desire to customize one of them, Scaringe also pointed out that “it’s a great surf van.” Tosh sounded (understandably) intrigued by this. He most certainly wasn’t the only one.

More Like This

Rivian trucks
Consumer Reports’ Latest Survey Brings Good News for Rivian
Tesla dealership
Tesla Announces Settlement in Rivian Lawsuit
Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Can VW and Rivian’s Partnership Help Them Weather the EV Storm?
Rivian R3X
Rivian Getting Into the Pre-Owned Market Is a Good Sign

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
Downtown Los Angeles seen at dusk. It's one of the Big Four American cities, according to a recent internet debate.
What Are the Big Four American Cities, Really?
Two images: a road race in Nashville on the left, a view of the Nashville skyline on the right.
This Unlikely City Will Be America’s Next Fitness Capital
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?
Parked Tesla cars
Report: Used Tesla Prices Are Still Down

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A cocktail ''Pina colada'' is sitting on a bright background

Forget About Apps: Order a Cocktail for the Table Instead

brown shoes collage on textured background

From Our EIC: It’s Officially Brown Shoe Season

A Ciele running singlet called the RDSinglet, which I recently wore for a road race

You’ll Probably PR in Ciele’s Crazy-Light RDSinglet

From Filson Flannels to Timex Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Filson Flannels to Timex Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week