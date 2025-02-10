Leisure > Autos > Electric

Rivian Opens Up Sales of Its Commercial Vans

The EV manufacturer's exclusive deal with Amazon has come to an end

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 10, 2025 3:16 pm EST
Rivian delivery van
One of Rivian's electric delivery vans.
Rivian

If you’ve spent any time watching delivery vehicles go about their daily work in towns large and small, you’ve probably seen the handiwork of EV manufacturer Rivian. The company’s initial splash in the commercial market came through its partnership with Amazon — which, until late 2023, made the tech giant the exclusive customer of Rivian’s electric delivery vans.

Rivian brought its exclusive arrangement with Amazon to an end in the fall of 2023, and they’ve been exploring their options in the commercial space ever since. This week, they’ve embarked on a big push to find more clients for this particular vehicle, touting the van’s safety features and cargo capacity — as well as the fact that Amazon uses 20,000 of the vans in question.

“Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone,” Tom Solomon, Rivian’s senior director for Business Development, said in a statement. “As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the U.S., whether they want one van or thousands.”

Consumer Reports’ Latest Survey Brings Good News for Rivian
Consumer Reports’ Latest Survey Brings Good News for Rivian
 Buyers seem pretty happy with their purchases

Specifically, Rivian is offering two different cargo vans for sale, the 500 and the 700. (The former starts at $79,900, the latter at $83,900.) Both have similar ranges on a charge, 161 miles and 160 miles, respectively, with the 700 being the larger of the two, with 652 cubic feet of storage. Both the 500 and the 700 have a gross vehicle weight rating of 9,500 pounds.

More Like This

Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Can VW and Rivian’s Partnership Help Them Weather the EV Storm?
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electric version of the iconic Sprinter van, which has been a favorite for camper conversions
A #VanLife Icon Goes Electric. Is It Ready to Be a Camper?
Rivian R3X
This Week’s Big Rivian Announcement Isn’t Just About EVs
Mercedes Marco Polo
Mercedes Is Releasing an Electric Camper Van … But Not in the U.S.

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Left: Billy Crystal in his iconic sweater in "When Harry Met Sally" from 1989. Right: Crystal in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's called "When Sally Met Hellmann's"
Billy Crystal Couldn’t Even Get a Good Sweater for His Super Bowl Ad
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
A futuristic city superimposed over Greenland
A Startup Linked to Peter Thiel Wants to Build the “Next Great City” in Greenland
From Nike to KitchenAid this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers
A man delivering roses
Why You Should Send Men Flowers
Rockwell Shah and N.B. Patil of Ozlo, the tech company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds
Can a Pair of Earbuds Fix America’s Sleep Problems?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Kendrick Lamar performing in bootcut jeans during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

The Real Super Bowl Winner? Kendrick Lamar’s Flared Jeans.

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

Hyatt Expands All-Inclusive Offerings With Playa Resorts Acquisition

Rivian delivery van

Rivian Opens Up Sales of Its Commercial Vans

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe driving past a Ford Bronco in the Jeep Super Bowl 59 ad from 2025 called "Owner's Manual"

Jeep’s Super Bowl Ad Is a Middle Finger Pretending to Be a Tear-Jerker

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread