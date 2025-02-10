Rivian Opens Up Sales of Its Commercial Vans

If you’ve spent any time watching delivery vehicles go about their daily work in towns large and small, you’ve probably seen the handiwork of EV manufacturer Rivian. The company’s initial splash in the commercial market came through its partnership with Amazon — which, until late 2023, made the tech giant the exclusive customer of Rivian’s electric delivery vans.



Rivian brought its exclusive arrangement with Amazon to an end in the fall of 2023, and they’ve been exploring their options in the commercial space ever since. This week, they’ve embarked on a big push to find more clients for this particular vehicle, touting the van’s safety features and cargo capacity — as well as the fact that Amazon uses 20,000 of the vans in question.



“Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone,” Tom Solomon, Rivian’s senior director for Business Development, said in a statement. “As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the U.S., whether they want one van or thousands.”

Specifically, Rivian is offering two different cargo vans for sale, the 500 and the 700. (The former starts at $79,900, the latter at $83,900.) Both have similar ranges on a charge, 161 miles and 160 miles, respectively, with the 700 being the larger of the two, with 652 cubic feet of storage. Both the 500 and the 700 have a gross vehicle weight rating of 9,500 pounds.