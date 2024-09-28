Leisure > Autos > Electric

Rivian Getting Into the Pre-Owned Market Is a Good Sign

An EV startup takes a cue from legacy automakers

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 28, 2024 5:20 am
Rivian R3X
Rivian is adopting a familiar auto industry practice.
Rivian

There are certain features of the auto industry that — depending on where you encounter them — can seem alternately quotidian and groundbreaking. If you’re looking to buy a vehicle from a legacy automaker, you might well see some used models sold under the “certified pre-owned” banner. When it comes to EV startups, though, that’s a much more rare occurrence.

And thus, it makes it eminently newsworthy when one electric vehicle-centric marque opts in where few of its peers have been more reluctant to tread. The automaker in this case is Rivian. This week, CarScoops’ Brad Anderson reported that Rivian has begun to sell pre-owned R1T and R1S models online to prospective buyers in California and Illinois.

Anderson also notes that Rivian will honor the original warranty for the vehicle. In the case of one 2023 R1T Quad Large in northern California, that means that its comprehensive warranty is in effect until April 2028 or the vehicle reaches 60,000 miles. Its battery park and drivetrain, meanwhile, are under warranty until April 2031 or until the vehicle has traveled 175,000 miles.

Rivian touts the fact that its pre-owned vehicles have been inspected, and customers can return them after seven days if they’re unhappy with their purchase.

This Week’s Big Rivian Announcement Isn’t Just About EVs
This Week’s Big Rivian Announcement Isn’t Just About EVs
 Two very different pieces of news speak volumes about the automaker’s future

That Rivian would dip their feet into the pre-owned market isn’t all that surprising; several of their big announcements this year have read less like splashy statements of purpose and more like maneuvers designed to shore up the company’s future. This is another way of diversifying their income even as the market for used EVs grows.

And there’s another encouraging sign here for the EV-curious — namely, that a pre-owned Rivian will save buyers some money on a vehicle that’s earned high marks. That feels like a win-win scenario for all involved.

More Like This

Rivian at the Rebelle Rally
A Rivian Just Won the Nation’s Longest Off-Road Rally
Rivian electric vehicles
Rivian Shared Its Ambitious Plans for Affordable EVs
Rivian pickups
Rivian Is Experimenting With Same-Day Pickup For the R1T
The Rivian R1S
Putting the Rivian R1S to the Test Over a Long Weekend in the Colorado Mountains

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
Pizza Oven
Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA
The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 
Table with multi-colored seats in front of rustic looking furniture, archery board and a large chandelier
I Joined LA’s Most Iconic Fitness Club to See How Elite Angelenos Work, Play and Sweat
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Rivian R3X

Rivian Getting Into the Pre-Owned Market Is a Good Sign

Tales of the Cocktail Grant Recipient Showcase

These Organizations Are Seriously Uplifting the Hospitality Industry

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Ugg Slides to Polo Bear Sweaters: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA

The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 

A man, woman and goldendoodle dog next to a red 1991 Range Rover Classic SUV

What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Range Rover Classic

The Otoro tartare served at The Omakase Room.

Inside Chicago’s Most Intimate Omakase Experience

Nasal vaccine

An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread