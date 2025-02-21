Mercedes Expanding G-Class With Smaller G-Wagen

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been racking up accolades for its 2025 edition. Motor Trend‘s review hailed its engineering and performance as “essentially off the charts,” while Top Gear argued that “the G-Class has real strength in depth.” The size and price of the line have been recurring motifs in discussion of it, and now it looks like drivers will soon have the option to have a G-Wagen that’s a bit smaller and, presumably, more affordable.



Car and Driver‘s Jack Fitzgerald writes that Mercedes-Benz shared its plans for the smaller G-Wagen at a recent investor presentation, along with some wider-ranging news regarding the automaker’s plans to standardize design among its electric and internal-combustion vehicles. Specific details about the smaller G-Wagen other than its very existence haven’t really surfaced, though Autocar‘s Mark Tishaw reports that the forthcoming addition to the G-Class line will be fully electric. Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener told Autocar that the new model — expected to debut in 2026 — would “have its own character, but it will be a G.”

The forthcoming addition to the G-Class lineup won’t be Mercedes-Benz’s only forthcoming EV. As Stephen Edelstein writes at Green Car Reports, Mercedes plans to launch electric C-Class, E-Class and GLC-Class vehicles between now and 2027, as well as the automaker’s forthcoming electric addition to the CLA-Class lineup.