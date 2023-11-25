Tesla interior
Tesla Model Y full electric crossover SUV interior with large touch sreen on the dashboard on display at Brussels Expo.
Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images
Leisure > Autos > Electric

What Did Tesla Executives Know About Flaws in its Autopilot System?

This follows a fatal 2019 accident and subsequent lawsuit

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 25, 2023 8:48 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

On a Friday in March 2019, a man named Jeremy Banner was driving his Tesla Model 3 when it crashed into a truck, killing him. The aftermath of Banner’s death has involved plenty of time revisiting the tragic accident, and delving into the reasons why it happened — which includes a deeper dive into Tesla’s autopilot system, which Banner turned on before the crash.

The aftermath of the crash has also led to a lawsuit filed by Banner’s widow, Kim Banner, against Tesla — and documents from that lawsuit have revealed unsettling information about what the automaker did and did not know about potential issues with its vehicles’ systems.

As NPR’s Vanessa Romo reports, the judge in the case — one Reid Scott — has ruled that the lawsuit against Tesla can proceed, and that there is reason to believe that the company’s executives, including Elon Musk, were aware of problems with the self-driving system.

Writing at the Associated Press, Terry Spencer cited a passage in Judge Scott’s ruling indicating that, after reviewing Tesla’s existing marketing materials, some drivers could have “some belief that the Tesla vehicles were capable of driving themselves hands free.”

Tesla Leaks Reveal Unnerving Complaint Policy
Tesla Leaks Reveal Unnerving Complaint Policy
 It raises further questions about the automaker’s Full Self-Driving program

As the Associated Press’s reporting on the case notes, that we’re able to see Judge Scott’s decision here at all is a result of documents being mistakenly shared on the website for the Palm Beach County district court. They have since been taken offline — but the implications for Tesla will be much harder to shake.

More Like This

A screenshot of a Tesla Model 3 driving in a "Drive to Believe" video shot in Singapore. Is this a peek into Tesla's new advertising campaigns?
Is This the Future of Tesla Ads?
an old car radio dial. AM radio is being removed from several new car models.
Ford, BMW and Tesla Are Removing AM Radio From New Car Models
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 6, 2023
Tesla’s Most Important Project for the Next Two Years Is Not a Vehicle
A person sitting in a Tesla EV at a charging station. According to reporting from Reuters, Tesla employees inappropriately shared images and videos recording by Tesla cars in an internal messaging system.
Report: Tesla Employees Inappropriately Shared Videos Recorded by Customer Cars

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Arizona Diamondbacks at the World Series
The Diamondbacks Are Being Generous With Their Postseason Earnings
Formula 1 car
Could AI Improve the Officiating at Formula 1 Races?
Place setting
Mouse Brains Could Help Us Better Understand Human Appetites
Cruise cars
Both of Cruise's Founders Resigned This Week
Avett Brothers on stage
Is an Avett Brothers Musical in Broadway's Future?
Typewriter keys
A Stunning Collection of Vintage Typewriters Is Heading to Auction

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla interior

What Did Tesla Executives Know About Flaws in its Autopilot System?

Formula 1 car

Could AI Improve the Officiating at Formula 1 Races?

Cruise cars

Both of Cruise's Founders Resigned This Week

Electric vehicle sign

Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Black Friday Deals 2023

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2023

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich