Leisure > Drinks

Evidence Suggests Chimpanzees May Be Social Drinkers

We're learning more and more about other primates' tastes in booze

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 21, 2025 7:08 pm EDT
Chimpanzees imbibing
Humans aren't the only primates who enjoy libations.
Anna Bowland / Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project / University of Exeter

A trio of acquaintances sitting around one another, enjoying a sweet fermented beverage after a long day. While this might describe the scene at any one of a vast array of bars around the world, it also describes a scene in the forests of Guinea-Bissau — and one that involved no human drinkers whatsoever. Instead, the imbibing involved a trio of chimpanzees enjoying fermented (and boozy) breadfruit.

The image of the chimps was recorded as part of a scientific project run through the University of Exeter. And while the sight of one of humanity’s closest genetic relatives engaging in some very familiar behavior, it’s also led scientists to wonder if this moment speaks to larger questions of evolution, recreation and intoxication.

In a statement, the University of Exeter’s Anna Bowland noted that humans experience “a release of dopamine and endorphins” when they consume alcohol. “We also know that sharing alcohol — including through traditions such as feasting — helps to form and strengthen social bonds,” Bowland continued. “So — now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits — the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?”

As for how much alcohol the chimpanzees were drinking, another University of Exeter researcher, Kimberley Hockings, told The Guardian that it was “probably analogous to us sipping on a light beer.”

What Can Animals Tell Us About How We Age?
What Can Animals Tell Us About How We Age?
 Deer and sheep have a lot to say, it turns out

Chimpanzees aren’t the only relative of humans that may have a prediliction for drinking alcohol. In an article published earlier this year at The Conversation, Bowland observed that “chimpanzees, gorillas and bonobos share a mutation that make them particularly efficient at metabolising ethanol.”

Bowland also suggested another possible explanation for primates gravitating towards alcohol. “There are confirmed sightings of many animals, from chimpanzees to orangutans using plants for medication, so the use of ethanol in this way could be widespread,” she observed. With these latest findings, researchers are one step closer to answering these questions.

More Like This

Illustration of a man at a bar alone
The Booze Industry Took a Big Hit in 2024
Mezcal bottles in Mezcalerita Bar on January 04, 2020 in Oaxaca, Mexico. Oaxaca is well recognized for its Mezcal distillate, the ancestral beverage has an appellation of origin and is now well known around the world - but many perceptions of the agave spirit are incorrect.
Everything You Know About Mezcal Is Wrong
Hamster
Research Suggests Hamsters Have a Surprising Tolerance for Alcohol
Floki whiskey uses dung as part of its smoking process
The Weird, Wild and Highly Scientific World of Spirits Made With Animal Dung


Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
The Genesis X Gran Equator SUV concept is displayed during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York City
Controversial Redesigns, Compelling EVs and One Great Concept Debut at the New York Auto Show
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
Actor Sam Claflin
Take It From a Woman: I’m Begging You to Not Get Veneers
From Graza to Sperry, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Duck Umbrellas, Rugby Shirts and Squid Gin
Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Chimpanzees imbibing

Evidence Suggests Chimpanzees May Be Social Drinkers

Comedian Nathan Fielder in season 2 of "The Rehearsal," which tackles aviation safety

Can a Comedian Reform Aviation Safety?

Jeff Bezos at the Breakthrough Prize

Is Jeff Bezos Diversifying His EV Investments With a New Pickup?

Carmelo Anthony in NYC

Carmelo Anthony Brought His Weed Brand to New York

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers