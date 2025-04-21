Evidence Suggests Chimpanzees May Be Social Drinkers

A trio of acquaintances sitting around one another, enjoying a sweet fermented beverage after a long day. While this might describe the scene at any one of a vast array of bars around the world, it also describes a scene in the forests of Guinea-Bissau — and one that involved no human drinkers whatsoever. Instead, the imbibing involved a trio of chimpanzees enjoying fermented (and boozy) breadfruit.



The image of the chimps was recorded as part of a scientific project run through the University of Exeter. And while the sight of one of humanity’s closest genetic relatives engaging in some very familiar behavior, it’s also led scientists to wonder if this moment speaks to larger questions of evolution, recreation and intoxication.



In a statement, the University of Exeter’s Anna Bowland noted that humans experience “a release of dopamine and endorphins” when they consume alcohol. “We also know that sharing alcohol — including through traditions such as feasting — helps to form and strengthen social bonds,” Bowland continued. “So — now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits — the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?”



As for how much alcohol the chimpanzees were drinking, another University of Exeter researcher, Kimberley Hockings, told The Guardian that it was “probably analogous to us sipping on a light beer.”

Chimpanzees aren’t the only relative of humans that may have a prediliction for drinking alcohol. In an article published earlier this year at The Conversation, Bowland observed that “chimpanzees, gorillas and bonobos share a mutation that make them particularly efficient at metabolising ethanol.”



Bowland also suggested another possible explanation for primates gravitating towards alcohol. “There are confirmed sightings of many animals, from chimpanzees to orangutans using plants for medication, so the use of ethanol in this way could be widespread,” she observed. With these latest findings, researchers are one step closer to answering these questions.



