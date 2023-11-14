The 8 Best White Wine Glasses to Buy Right Now

When we asked the experts about their favorite wine glasses, a couple of them sung the praises of this beautiful all-purpose stem. “They are truly the only glass you need for red, white or even sparkling wines — this is the most versatile glass we have tried,” says James Fantaci, owner and wine expert of bar56 and taste56.

Natalie Tapken, lead sommelier and wine & beverage director of Bluepoint Hospitality Group, agrees. “I also recommend the Gabriel Gold Edition, which is a great all-purpose wine glass,” she says. “It is made for any wine: sparkling, white or red. It has a perfectly sized bowl for analyzing the flavors and aromatics.”