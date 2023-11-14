The 8 Best White Wine Glasses to Buy Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
White wine is a wonderful thing. It can be light, minerally and crisp. It can be full of citrus and saline notes that mimic a day by the sea. And it can be rich and full from barrel-aging with that buttery flavor and texture that divides so many people. Regardless of the white wine style you drink most, one thing is for certain — you need the proper glassware to make its flavors and aromatics shine. These are the best white wine glasses for sipping your favorite whites, whether you want to build out your collection with something varietal-specific or need an all-purpose stem to get the job done.
Glasvin The Universal
Yes, these glasses are dubbed The Universal, meaning they’re perfect for any type of wine you want to pour. Ever since we got them, we’ve been using them non-stop for everything from sauvignon blanc to our favorite rosés. These gorgeous, hand-blown glasses are made using wooden models to make them uniform, and they were designed to fit in cabinets, dishwashers and used often. If you only have space for one white wine glass, this is the one to buy.
Schott Zwiesel Pure Sauvignon Blanc Glass
If durability is a concern for glassware, Schott Zwiesel is a great brand to check out. Vanessa Da Silva, the sommelier at Point Seven, agrees “My favorite glassware has long been Schott Zwiesel, a German company with more than a 150-year history of making crystal,” she says. “The majority of their line now uses Tritan technology, which reinforces the crystal with titanium. This allows them to retain their crystal clear purity while making them highly durable. I’ve had dinner guests accidentally knock the glassware with a wine bottle while passing it over the table without them breaking!” If you’re a frequent sauvignon blanc drinker, this one’s a no-brainer.
Riedel Veloce Chardonnay
Chardonnay is one of the most popular wine varietals in the United States, so chances are you’re drinking it at home. And have you ever seen a glass this beautiful? The Veloce Chardonnay glass is designed to highlight the aromas of full-bodied white wines, so it’s also perfect for Chablis and white Burgundy.
Gabriel-Glas Gold Edition
When we asked the experts about their favorite wine glasses, a couple of them sung the praises of this beautiful all-purpose stem. “They are truly the only glass you need for red, white or even sparkling wines — this is the most versatile glass we have tried,” says James Fantaci, owner and wine expert of bar56 and taste56.
Natalie Tapken, lead sommelier and wine & beverage director of Bluepoint Hospitality Group, agrees. “I also recommend the Gabriel Gold Edition, which is a great all-purpose wine glass,” she says. “It is made for any wine: sparkling, white or red. It has a perfectly sized bowl for analyzing the flavors and aromatics.”
Crate & Barrel Aspen White Wine Glass
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly white wine glass that allows the aromas and flavors of vino to shine, you can’t go wrong with Crate & Barrel’s Aspen White Wine Glass. The fire-polished rim and pulled stem give them an elegant look for an absolute steal — a set of eight costs a mere $45.95 (at the time of publishing). They’re durable enough to withstand everyday wear and tear but have an elegant look, too.
Rovsya White Wine Glass
These hand-blown glasses are crafted from lead-free crystal, making them another great value for a set of four. We love how the extra long stems look and feel in the hand, but do keep this in mind if you’re short on storage space or have squat cabinets. They also make a great host or housewarming gift.
Nude Stem Zero Delicate White Wine Glass
Yes, these glasses are pricey. But sometimes beauty costs a little extra, and there are few glasses more lovely than Nude’s Stem line. These goblets may look and feel light as a feather, but the lead-free crystal is made using the brand’s “ion shielding technology,” which helps control the micro-fissures that cause glass to crack. Nude actually recommends washing these in the dishwasher instead of by hand, which seals the deal for us.
Estelle Colored Wine Stemware in Gray
Clear glassware is the best for analyzing wine, so you should definitely have a solid clear set in your cabinet. However, Estelle Colored Glass is too beautiful to ignore, and if you’re not feeling too precious about what’s within, then who really cares about the correct way to enjoy wine? We love this gray set, but the mixed set and emerald green glasses are also excellent choices (and really, you can’t go wrong with any of these hues).
