A Sky Pool Will Bridge Two Residential Towers in Dubai

Regent Residencies Dubai bridges the natural and urban

December 27, 2024 4:02 pm
Luxury towers with sky pool
The top of Regent Residences Dubai, Sankari Place.
Foster + Partners

There are certain architectural design flexes that come to mind when building a particularly luxurious residential building. Placing a sky pool atop a building in this class is one notable design choice: if you have the money to spend on it, the idea of floating in comfort dozens of stories above the ground, an illuminated skyline before you, sounds eminently appealing.

There’s a way to go even bigger than that, though. Consider the idea of multiple high-rise towers connected via a structural element, in the same vein as Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. Now imagine that that structural element is also a sky pool. That’s the general idea behind Regent Residences Dubai, Sankari Place – a forthcoming residential project in Dubai designed by Foster + Partners.

According to the architecture firm’s announcement of the project, the two toweers comprising Regent Residences Dubai are designed so that residents have memorable views of both the city’s waterfront and the Burj Khalifa. And while it’s the “ultra-penthouse” atop the two towers that has the sky pool, each of the residences has a private pool and an outdoor terrace.

“Our design harnesses connections to nature, with generous shaded terraces and optimised views of the waterfront,” said Foster + Partners’ head of studio, Gerard Evenden, in a statement.

One thing that this announcement doesn’t have details on is when this building will open. As Dezeen’s Amy Peacock points out, it’s one of a growing number of high-profile projects announced for Dubai’s Marasi Marina — an architectural boom that’s followed the marina’s 2018 opening.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

