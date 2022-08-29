Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is hosting a massive winter sale. Currently, customers can receive up to 35% off the brand’s award-winning seating, which boasts sleek couches and sectionals, outdoor furniture, bedroom pieces and rugs as well as classic mid-century modern tables and storage units.

Burrow, the New York-based homeware designer, regularly offers items for the bedroom, home office, bathroom and outdoor space. A comfortable lounge chair adds dimension and character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while new outdoor furniture makes you a regular summertime dinner party host. Plus, there’s the Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.

You can shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here, or if you need some help sifting through the company’s massive catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals from the massive winter sale.

Shop the entire winter sale here.

