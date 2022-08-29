Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Design

Save Up to 35% on Home Furniture at Burrow

Upgrade your sofa, side table, bed frame, desk and more during the brand's Winter Sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated January 15, 2026 10:55 am EST
Burrow sale
Upgrade your space for less.
Burrow

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is hosting a massive winter sale. Currently, customers can receive up to 35% off the brand’s award-winning seating, which boasts sleek couches and sectionals, outdoor furniture, bedroom pieces and rugs as well as classic mid-century modern tables and storage units.

Burrow’s Biggest, Plushest Sofa Has Arrived
Burrow’s Biggest, Plushest Sofa Has Arrived
 Shop the latest Union Collection, the DTC furniture brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date

Burrow, the New York-based homeware designer, regularly offers items for the bedroom, home office, bathroom and outdoor space. A comfortable lounge chair adds dimension and character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while new outdoor furniture makes you a regular summertime dinner party host. Plus, there’s the Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.

You can shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here, or if you need some help sifting through the company’s massive catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals from the massive winter sale.

Burrow Heist 6 Drawer Dresser
Burrow Heist 6 Drawer Dresser
Burrow: $1989 $1289
Burrow Nomad Leather Sofa
Burrow Nomad Leather Sofa
Burrow: $2869 $2009
Burrow Dunes Teak Lounge Chair
Burrow Dunes Teak Lounge Chair
Burrow: $1405 $979
Burrow Index Console
Burrow Index Console
Burrow: $579 $409
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow: $345 $239

Shop the entire winter sale here.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

More Like This

Beau Domaine
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Beau Domaine
A collage of coffee makers and cups
Take It From a Woman: You, a Man, Should Have a Steadfast Morning Coffee Routine
Two men wearing clothes from Double RL, Ralph Lauren's westernwear
The Cult Catalog That Serves as Fashion’s Westernwear Bible
The Best Amazon Deals to Jump On While They Last
The Best Amazon Deals to Jump On While They Last

Culture > Design

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

iphone using ExpressVPN
Save Up to 78% on a VPN in the New Year

From Our Partner

Cole Haan Men's 2.Zerogrand Lightweight Stitchlite Oxford
These Are the Comfiest Business Casual Dress Shoes

$140$68

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum
Everything Dyson Is Now an Extra 20% Off

From Our Partner

Ninja SLUSHi Max XXL Smart Frozen Drink Maker
Hosting a Super Bowl Party? This Is the Ideal Drinks Machine.

$500$350

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
A close-up of a man holding a vintage racing stopwatch.
The Stopwatch Workout: 10 Minutes, Zero Screens
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Burrow sale

Save Up to 35% on Home Furniture at Burrow

Aerial image of Expo 2025 and the Great Ring

An Ignoble Fate Awaits Osaka's Record-Setting Grand Ring

Museum of Pop Culture

Frank Gehry, Architect Behind Iconic Buildings, Dead at 96

Issey Miyake x Apple

Pleats For Your iPhone? Apple and Issey Miyake Say Yes, Please.

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch