Winnebago Surprises With Their Most Affordable Travel Trailer Yet

When you hear the word Winnebago, you might think of giant Class A motorhomes, but the RV company also offers a number of intriguing towable options. In fact, trade magazine RVBusiness named their innovative Hike 100 FLX micro trailer RV of the Year for 2023. The problem with that model is that it sleeps up to four at most, and it starts at more than $61,000. Not the most accessible stats for families looking to hit the road.

That’s why Winnebago built the aptly named Access. On Tuesday, the company announced the new conventional-class travel trailer, their first ever in that entry-level field, with a starting price of just $29,600, making it the most affordable towable that Winnebago currently offers by about $7,500. That price tag gets even better when you learn that this RV sleeps up to eight people.

“We are thrilled to expand our legendary portfolio of Winnebago brand travel trailers into the conventional-class segment, which will give more people the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor travel,” Joel Eberlein, vice president of the Winnebago brand’s towables division, said in a release. “Understanding the importance of this endeavor, we built the Access using insights gained from conversations with dealers and consumers — to ensure it met their varied needs and wishes.”

From those conversations, Winnebago designed the Access to be an enticing option not just for people looking for a bargain, but also for those who want the comforts of a higher-priced travel trailer while not blowing their whole recreation budget in one fell swoop.

All this, starting under $30,000? RV dreams really do come true. Winnebago

There are four floorplans to choose from, and the list of notable amenities is long. Instead of cranking the trailer up and down manually, the Access features an electric tongue jack and powered stabilization jacks that can be deployed at the push of a button. If you’re planning on traveling during the colder months, the trailer features an enclosed and heated underbelly around the plumbing and 12V water tank pad heaters to prevent freezing. On the top of towable, not only will you find Winnebago’s signature skylight, but also there’s a standard 200W solar panel that’ll juice up the house batteries. Easy Wi-Fi connectivity and actual porcelain toilets are just the cherries on top.

While the Access is set to make its big public debut from September 13 to 17 at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, the first buyers won’t be taking delivery of their trailers until November when they’re slated to go on sale at dealerships around the country. Pro tip: if you want to be first in line for this first-for-Winnebago trailer, you’ll want to get your name on the list now.

Update: This story has been corrected to note an on-sale date of November of this year, rather than November 2024, which was misstated in the original press release.